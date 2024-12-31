CIA Whistleblower Reveals Biden Admin Covered Up Attacks on Officers Injured by Direct Energy Weapons
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/cia-whistleblower-reveals-biden-admin-covered-up-injuries/
The only reason for the Biden Administration to cover it up - is because the CIA is behind it. It is unfortunate that this woman is so impaired - she thinks Russia is behind it. If Russia was truly attacking Americans - the Biden Admin would have already declared war on Russia. Another Russia! Russia! Russia! Hoax.
Whistleblower leaks Defense Department letter acknowledging injuries and experiences “Are Real.”
Here’s the Interview:
https://x.com/C__Herridge/status/1873747039118569673?
/
CIA Whistleblower Comes Forward
1:25 Foreign Adversary Likely Behind Havana Syndrome Injuries
2:40 High Powered Microwave System Weapon
3:37 Under Attack In Africa
4:01 Multiple Weapons Suspected
4:54 Crippling Cognitive + Neurological Symptoms Reported
5:43 CIA Director Privately Blames Russia
6:20 2023 Intelligence Report Betrayal
7:07 Government Gaslighting
8:11 $100K Medical Debt: Labor Dept. calls it “Work Injury”
8:50 Cancer, Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease
9:27 Security Clearance Revoked
9:48 Female Officers Injuries Questioned
10:30 DoD letter “Your Experiences Are Real.”
11:53 Breaking Her Silence: CIA Betrayal
12:15 Trump/Vance Administration Can Make A Change
/
“The FBI is now the prime functionary of the Deep State. The politicized leadership at the very top has turned it into a tool of surveillance and suppression of American citizens.”
― Kash Patel, Government Gangsters
/
Microwave & Physical Rape in the TI Community
We need a Conference Call on this subject.
It’s a difficult subject in the TI Community. Unfortunately, many in our community are affected. Some of our doctors have stated they believe Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is common in the TI community.
Physical rape and microwave rape are common among females in the TI Community, and especially in foreign countries. Both men and women are affected.
We need a confident female leader that can start a Conference Call on this subject.
Rule #1 - Please don’t use your real name. The call will not be recorded.
/
VOLUNTEERS
We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?
Write to TJustice2@proton.me
/
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels
/
Blocked?
Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.
Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at
TargetedJustice.substack.com
The only reason for the Biden Administration to cover it up - is because the CIA is behind it. There is no other reason...
Why is it that whenever American citizens are under attack, or illegally surveilled the gaslighting and blame is always China or Russia? It's the United States government. January 2025 seems like the truth its about to explode into the mainstream news media simply because the light is about to shine on the darkness. The government are the vampires and the powerful light is going to burn them destroy them and seal their demise. WE ARE THE SILENT MAJORITY WHO WILL NO LONGER BE SILENT. It's time to restore the constitution and the rule of law.