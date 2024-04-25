The Russian Consulate in Houston opened in 2004.

Then the CIA criminals set up residences in Houston, close to the Russian Consulate. The Camp Logan neighborhood has government-funded luxury residences, to pamper the CIA Agents. They spend their time, chasing and harassing the Russian workers, including gangstalking and Directed Energy Weapons (DEW). They are basically treated like Targeted Individuals.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Consulate_General_of_Russia,_Houston

1333 West Loop South, Suite 1300

https://houston.mid.ru/en/

We will be releasing more information until the government criminals back off.

*Opinions of Targeted Justice. If you don’t like our opinions, then change the channel.

I will not eat the bugs.

I will not live in a pod.

I will not get the booster.

I will not get rid of my car.

I will not live in 15 minute cities.

I will not be scared by “Mockingbird” media.

I will not support the WEF agenda.

I will be free and happy.

