CIA FOIA request

We sent a FOIA request to the CIA 16 months ago. The Freedom of Information Act gives 20 days to provide the documents. This is a Federal Law. Why are these government agencies allowed to blatantly violent the law? The Freedom of Information Act was passed in 1967 - it’s not like they haven’t had time to prepare and comply with the law…

We are trying to get information on human experimentation programs.

We tried calling today. You can listen to the 40 second phone call to the CIA’s FOIA line.

Thursday, February 27th

Targeted Justice Weekly Space

“Targeted Children”

8pm Central, 9pm Eastern

Twitter/X Profile:

https://x.com/TargetedJustice

(Follow this account for updates.)

(Ensure you have a Twitter/X account to participate.)

https://x.com/i/spaces/1nAKEgPZpdVJL

Comments from Melissa @ “Chosen Heroes”

Re: Chatter from other Youtube Channels

It was disappointing to hear, “Targeted Individual organizations have been busted for being a bunch of frauds, TI’s are BS-ing, don’t give them money…”

Was it not taken into consideration that we are operating at our current level of awareness of technologies that relate to the atrocities that are being committed against our bodies? I can attest the torture of 13 years is quite real. I can attest every day I search for more answers as to the how and why this travesty of torture is done to the masses all the while researching ENERGY healing modalities, nutrition, detox and shielding techniques. I can attest that this community has very special souls who are very skilled and intelligent. We are not blind idiots or trying to hoax someone. We are real people suffering pulsed attacks 24/7 along with a host of other GOV perverseness. We all want the same thing - for this bullshit being done against our bodies, air and food supply to be exposed to the masses. Can we not partner in the awareness campaign? Why the division? Dismissing true tortured individuals is like a person stepping over someone being raped and thinking “what’s for dinner” in their head. Give this community time to digest this information so that together we are sending waves of awareness out to the masses. We have the same goal. Each day, we get up and fight for the torture to be revealed, some hit so hard they can’t get out of bed but yet they keep going, they SURVIVE. Have some grace and stop knowledge-shaming when we are researching on our own and trying our best to expand our knowledge on technology that exists that is ever-evolving. When you dismiss the TI organizations, which is where we found others with the same experiences, you are telling the world that those who are legitimately being tortured daily are a scam. Rest assured, if you traded shoes with some of us for a day, you would indeed find this is no hoax.

