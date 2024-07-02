Our Best Banner Survey is below.
Help us pick the banners that are most effective in Colorado.
Or suggest your own idea in the comments below!
216 people have already signed up for Targeted Action 2024.
Don’t miss out - the largest TI event ever organized.
14% of our members
have been homeless at sometime during the last 12 months. If you can donate to help someone attend the rally, please do it here:
https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
Targeted Action 2024
https://rumble.com/v53sdxe-targeted-action-2024-colorado.html
To attend - Please pay your $25 donation thru Cornerstone.
https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
We have a block of 50 rooms. Please call and reserve before they are sold out. We are trying to get TI’s together. Strength thru numbers.
https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/laquinta/colorado-springs-colorado/la-quinta-colorado-springs-south-ap/rooms-rates?brand_id=LQ&checkInDate=8/28/2024&checkOutDate=8/31/2024&useWRPoints=false&children=0&groupCode=CGTJCG&adults=1&rooms=1&loc=ChIJK9LmoS5BE4cRE2vo9ZLrjkE&sessionId=1719434629
The goal is to have lots of TI’s together. The govt criminals hate that…
Banner 1
Banner 2
Banner 3
Banner 4
Banner 5
Banner 6
Banner 7
Banner 8
Banner 9
Banner 10
Banner 11
These Banners will be used for Standing Outside.
Tshirts
https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice?
Dr Len Ber’s - Latest Episodes
https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd
I think banners that explain the “what” are most impactive. A banner anyone who sees or passes by that is not aware of this torture could understand and go home and research. Broader awareness to the public is key.
I vote for Banner 8 but spell out Direct Energy Weapons (DEW). An image of cell tower, satellite, GPS/Bluetooth would be great.
I also like Banner 9 and 10. Banner 6 and 7 (explain the ‘what’ DEW Satellite Terrorism).
Banner 9. Fight the winning battle fist, then chew our way to the top. We need to get non targeted civilians to understand what is happening and digest the information in small doses. Most people can't/ won't accept just how large and sinister this program is. Small doses of accepted truths will open eyes faster.