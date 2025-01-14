From the 60 Minutes Show on Sunday night

Crooked FBI Director, Chris Wray, claims the Chinese have placed malware in all of our infrastructure. What this really means - is the Deep State Democrats have set up a sabotage of our electric, water, and gas systems. TJ recommends that you purchase a suitable portable electric generator, if you have a safe place to put it outside. Home Depot has suitable generators. (TJ is not compensated for any recommendations.)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/disgraced-fbi-director-chris-wray-says-china-has/

What size do you need? You can find out how much power your frig uses - it should be listed in the manual or inside the door. We recommend about 2200 watts as a minimum size. This gives you the bare minimum to get by for 2 weeks. 500 watts for the frig, 1000 watts for a small heater, and 700 watts to run your TV, internet, and a few lamps. Bare minimum. Be sure to buy some extension cords, and plastic fuel tanks. The generator needs to run outside of your house or apartment.

*Contains opinions of Targeted Justice

Weaponized Federal Government

The U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government published a 17,000-page report Friday detailing what it called the Biden administration’s “weaponized federal government.”

Through investigations and oversight, the panel revealed the weaponization of federal law enforcement against the American people, it said. So-called “censorship” by “Big Tech” is also highlighted by the subcommittee, which said it led Meta founder and Chairman Mark Zuckerberg to admit the White House pressured the company to censor Americans.

Multiple federal agencies have engaged in a “vast censorship campaign” against misinformation, disinformation and misinformation, according to the panel. The subcommittee said it revealed the extent of a “censorship-industrial complex” by detailing how the federal government and law enforcement coordinated with “academics,” non-profits and other private entities to censor speech online.

https://kcby.com/news/nation-world/house-weaponization-committee-releases-17000-page-report-on-biden-administration-the-us-house-select-subcommittee-on-the-weaponization-of-the-federal-government-trump-congress-white-house-jim-jordan

Download

https://judiciary.house.gov/media/press-releases/final-report-weaponization-federal-government

Contact the Trump Transition Team

Trump-Vance Transition Team

P.O. Box 509

Arlington, VA 22216

See our newsletter from 31 December, for what to write.

