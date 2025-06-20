Hey Gov't Criminals -
Do you think we will run out of "repercussions?" FAFO.
Do you think we will run out of places to post? FAFO.
You are exposed. You are bankrupt. You are done. FAFO.
Tell your Titanic band to keep playing...
Are you an Expert TI?
Everyday, we get emails from TI’s that think they know it all. They did not take the time to read our website or newsletters, developed from thousands of hours of research. They formed a “guess” about how the technology works, who is behind it, and how to fight back. It is usually wrong…
We have received information and tips from thousands of Targeted Individuals, all over the world. We have more and better information than you. Just sayin…
Our information is FREE. Is that within your budget?
We have found ways to secure your home, shield some of the microwave attacks, reduce your gangstalking, and identify the criminals. It works.
We don’t have a solution for everything, but given that we have far more information than you - maybe it’s time to do more reading? Visit -TargetedJustice.com
TargetedJustice.substack.com
If we have helped you, please consider a donation. Our Board of Directors have never been paid one dime. They are not doing this for fun. We truly want to shutdown the program.
https://targetedjustice.com/donate
Are you on a KILL LIST?
We have Targeted Individuals that have been targeted more than 40 years. They can prove it with sworn affidavits and courtroom filings from 40 years ago.
There is only one KILL LIST - and you ain’t on it. They are not trying to kill you. You are an experiment and a Targeted Individual. Please get over yourself.
Do not surrender. Do not neutralize yourself.
Stop being afraid and fight back.
Get off the couch, stop hiding, and help the Digital Warriors on X dot com.
Sign up and create an account.
You can do this. Get other TI’s to sign up.
Register:
https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025
We may not be on a kill list but then experimenting on us eventually does kill some of us so the ones of us who do have money(which is def not me bc I'd give every penny to make it stop) doesn't help those of us who don't...and what makes your lives any better to save than the rest of us? We all are innocent, we also have children and families they've destroyed and killed with their radiation...it's sick...disesmble the damn military if that's who it is that's TREASON!! PUNISHABLE BY DEATH IF YOURE WITH OUR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS!! I DO KNOW THAT MUCH! NOT ONE LIFE IS BETTER THAN ANOTHER AND WE ONLY HAVE 1 GOD NOT ANYONE ELSE TO PRETEND TO BE OUR JUDGE OR GOD AND PREDICT OUR FUTURE!
We are all on the same side.
Not only have they destroyed every part of our lives that comprises a life, while inflicting insurmountable physical and emotional pain, they have stolen our trust. This enables them to keep us isolated, which leads to financial ruin and loneliness.
We should be building a community like the Amish. We are creative, caring, adaptableX formidable people. We can certainly figure something out to compensate for what the stole. I want land to build tint houses for alk of us, have an animal sanctuary for animals that need rescuing as well!
I want to go to have people over for appetizers and then go next door for dessert and coffee. I want a community vegetable garden. Why are we isolated??? Because the instill distrust and fear. Let's try something different.
We need to All show up in DC and make our voices heard!
God Bless Us Everyone!