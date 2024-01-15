Targeted Justice’s goal is to shut down the illegal targeting program. In the meantime, we want to provide the TI community with information and tools.

Given the substantial experience we have had with TI’s over the years, we have recognized some common erroneous beliefs that may hinder your ability to fight back.

Some common myths…

Myth 1

Every week, we receive emails from a Targeted Individual claiming to be “the most targeted person in the world.”

Truth

You are not the most targeted person in the world. You are an experiment and your data is important, not you. You are not a member of the National Security Counsel. You do not have access to the nuclear launch codes. You are not a member of Congress. You do not have the personal cell phone numbers to military Generals, wealthy billionaires, or Prime Ministers of foreign governments. A) We have TI cases that have been severely burned with microwave weapons for more than 30+ years. B) We have a TI case with more than 140 implant locations. C) We have a TI cases with V2K from hundreds of different voices. D) We have cases from women that have been DEW-raped and trafficked for 15+ years. You are not the first or the worst. You are a valuable and expensive experiment. The government criminals care about their experiment - not you personally. Instead of making comparisons about who suffers the most, we urge you to focus on helping us end the program. /

Myth 2

They are trying to murder you.

Truth

The goal of the program is to get you to “surrender” or neutralize yourself. If you kill yourself, then you have also neutralized yourself. The CIA considers that to be a success story. Do not do it. If they wanted you dead - you would be dead. The US military operates at least 9 different weapon systems in orbit. Any one of these weapon systems can be used to kill you instantly without leaving a trace. There are frequencies that can make your heart stop by disrupting the signal from your brain. No one will know, it was anything other than an ordinary heart attack. In addition, the US Govt has Top Secret assassination teams. If they really wanted you dead, then you would be dead. VP Dick Cheney is also rumored to have operated a global Death Squad. https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2012/07/the-terrifying-background-of-the-man-who-ran-a-cia-assassination-unit/259856/ Some of the torture appears to be life-threatening, but the purpose remains - to get you to neutralize yourself. If you stopped fighting back - then you have been neutralized. Does that sound like you? Yes, a small percent of TI’s appear to have been murdered. We are aware of that. We also have TI’s that have been in the program more than 35 years. Our average member has been a Targeted Individual for more than 7 years. Do you really believe they missed the target for 7 years? You are an expensive experiment - if you are dead, then there is no data.

/

Myth 3

The V2K sometimes gives me helpful or truthful information.

Truth

If you do receive truthful information from the V2K, then it is setting you up for another lie. Don’t fall for it. Some of the best advice from Dr John Hall and Dr Len Ber: Ignore the V2K. Or learn to ignore it. Don’t respond. Whether AI or a real person is behind your V2K, they are criminals that are paid to torture you. Why would you trust a criminal?

/

Myth 4