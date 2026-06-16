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Accomplishments

Have you seen our TJ list of accomplishments?

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More Good News on FISA!

For the Targeted Community - this likely means it will be difficult to pass FISA renewal.

TJ has repeatedly claimed that FISA is used for illegal gangstalking, break-ins, and FBI “sneak and peak” warrants.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he will not support an extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act unless it includes his election integrity measure, the Save America Act.

. “I’m against FISA if it doesn’t come with The Save America Act (Full version!) firmly attached to it. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/trump-comes-fisa-doesnt-come-save-america-act/

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