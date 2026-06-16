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Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Barbara Guillette's avatar
Barbara Guillette
5h

It depends if Trump keeps the statement about FISA,hear me Trump, ,politicians as we know are not too stabile have a terrible memory and many promises are forgotten. Seeing is believing .

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Mary's avatar
Mary
5h

Congrats on subscribers.

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