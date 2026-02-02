Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
26m

If you want to learn more about about any topic, like gangstalking - use the search function at

TargetedJustice.substack.com

(It’s the magnifying glass)

Reply
Share
GAIL ANN JOHNSON's avatar
GAIL ANN JOHNSON
1h

THIS IS ALL SO VERY ENCOURAGING!

ENDLESS THANKS TO EVERYONE ON

THE TARGETED JUSTICE TEAM! 🤍

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture