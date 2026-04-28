Rep Thomas Massie says the FBI and Intelligence Agencies operate using their own secret laws that Americans aren’t allowed to know about.



The FBI is using interpretations of the law that are so secret that no one is allowed to even talk about them.



This is being used as a secret loophole for spying on Americans.



The FBI’s interpretation of FISA is classified (red/white “Top Secret” cover). Even members of Congress cannot publicly describe how the law is being interpreted.



They are also using secret interpretations to hide what they are doing in reporting.



A 106-page classified FISC opinion reveals another interpretation of the law that allegedly allows the FBI to underreport abuses of the FISA program.



This is against the US Constitution. No constitutional basis exists for secret laws or secret interpretations of public statutes.

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Latest TJ Video Newsletter

*Thanks to Shaun

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