I am getting the same message over and over: I want to join the lawsuit.
I understand why. If you are affected, and your doctor will not investigate what happened, if you think a court filing is the only door left — of course you want on the action.
Please hear this clearly, as a physician, Medical Director, and as a plaintiff.
Joining this lawsuit is not an option.
This is an Administrative Procedure Act (APA) case. It is not a class action. There are no damages. There is no personal payout. A court does not add walk-on plaintiffs just because someone asked.
APA is not a personal-injury law. It is the law that lets a court tell a federal agency: you already have a duty, you sat on it, now do the job. We petitioned. The agencies did not act. We asked a court to compel the duty they already have.
Our attorney clarified it on 2 July 2026: the complaint does not seek monetary damages, or to benefit individual plaintiffs in any way. The named plaintiffs — including me — are not there to collect. We are there so the agencies are ordered to do the public-health job they already do for federal employees: recognize civilian AHI/Havana Syndrome as reportable, issue diagnostic guidance, stand up civilian surveillance, open NIH programs on equal terms, and alert clinicians.
Plaintiff selection was strategic, with strict criteria, designed for the lawsuit to succeed. The names on this lawsuit are not a waiting list. They were chosen so the case can stand.
Joining the lawsuit does not get you money, a diagnosis, HAVANA Act benefits, an NIH appointment, or insurance coverage. That is not a rejection of the injured. It is what this case is.
If a physician has already diagnosed you, that is a Civilian Registry matter, not a lawsuit matter: CivilianRegistry@protonmail.com. Diagnosed cases only. I will not treat an undiagnosed report as a ticket onto this case.
The win we asked for is public tools for every civilian physician and every civilian patient — not a slot on the complaint. That is the whole lawsuit.
Respectfully,
Len Ber, MD
Medical Director, Targeted Justice
Plaintiff, Ber v. CDC, 8:26-cv-01822 (M.D. Fla.)
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I agree with your strategy 100%, and the outcome of your case will benefit all of us.
My advice to anyone who wants to help, is to post on social media on the NIH, CDC, your state representatives, news outlets, newspapers, support and share posts, engage with people who aren't targeted but are sceptical of data centers, COVID, Flock cameras, and share your petition.
Continue to have conversations with your providers focusing on the symptoms and go through the process of elimination with them. I have been doing this for 4 years. I have had provisional diagnosis of schizophrenia, psychosis, put on antipsychotics, ect. It takes patience, showing research (Lens research is impeccable), and patience. In May, I finally had a neurologist write on my medical records that I show all the symptoms of having a traumatic brain injury, but with no history. She also wrote "concern for Havana Syndrome" and states I hadn't been in the military or overseas. With the symptoms documented, and the record of civilian victims, Catherine Herridge and Dr. James Giordano stating it is happening to civilians on American soil, and saying it is a National Security Risk, the Department Of War changing the name to DEBE, the progress may be slow, but its coming.
I cannot thank you enough Len Ber for your efforts while going through this. I understand how debilitating and crippling it can be. But we don't have a choice. The truth is on our side, and time will reveal what has happened. If we don't continue to fight while we can, the effects of this technology will continue to degrade us cognitively, and physically.
I have began having episodes of syncopy and my blood pressure fluctuates to the point of passing out. These are all documented symptoms and even expressed by AJ on the Shawn Ryan Show. All of this is document through a cardiac monitor I wore for 6 weeks. I have had an EEG, heart echo, coradit artery echo, MRI that showed spots on my brain, and the voices have been documented with my mental health providers since 2022.
My disability has been turned down, and I have to hire an attorney for a final hearing.
I have always heard don't quit praying right before the blessing.
I have a wife and kids who are depending on me to see it through as far as I can, because their future is hanging in the balance.
The money ? Not important seeing a young dude playing in the streets knowing it can and will happen to him and can help stop it good payment in my eyes