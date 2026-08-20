Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Hidenrite's avatar
Jason Hidenrite
11h

I agree with your strategy 100%, and the outcome of your case will benefit all of us.

My advice to anyone who wants to help, is to post on social media on the NIH, CDC, your state representatives, news outlets, newspapers, support and share posts, engage with people who aren't targeted but are sceptical of data centers, COVID, Flock cameras, and share your petition.

Continue to have conversations with your providers focusing on the symptoms and go through the process of elimination with them. I have been doing this for 4 years. I have had provisional diagnosis of schizophrenia, psychosis, put on antipsychotics, ect. It takes patience, showing research (Lens research is impeccable), and patience. In May, I finally had a neurologist write on my medical records that I show all the symptoms of having a traumatic brain injury, but with no history. She also wrote "concern for Havana Syndrome" and states I hadn't been in the military or overseas. With the symptoms documented, and the record of civilian victims, Catherine Herridge and Dr. James Giordano stating it is happening to civilians on American soil, and saying it is a National Security Risk, the Department Of War changing the name to DEBE, the progress may be slow, but its coming.

I cannot thank you enough Len Ber for your efforts while going through this. I understand how debilitating and crippling it can be. But we don't have a choice. The truth is on our side, and time will reveal what has happened. If we don't continue to fight while we can, the effects of this technology will continue to degrade us cognitively, and physically.

I have began having episodes of syncopy and my blood pressure fluctuates to the point of passing out. These are all documented symptoms and even expressed by AJ on the Shawn Ryan Show. All of this is document through a cardiac monitor I wore for 6 weeks. I have had an EEG, heart echo, coradit artery echo, MRI that showed spots on my brain, and the voices have been documented with my mental health providers since 2022.

My disability has been turned down, and I have to hire an attorney for a final hearing.

I have always heard don't quit praying right before the blessing.

I have a wife and kids who are depending on me to see it through as far as I can, because their future is hanging in the balance.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Todd thomas's avatar
Todd thomas
6h

The money ? Not important seeing a young dude playing in the streets knowing it can and will happen to him and can help stop it good payment in my eyes

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture