Richard Lighthouse describes the White Hats.

/

Proud to endorse our friend Dr. Joseph Sansone's book that will be released on September 11, 2026: Psychopathic Authoritarianism, proposing a diagnosable mental illness that has swept the world.



PREORDER NOW!



Unprecedented Interdisciplinary Coalition of 30 Professionals Endorse Landmark Book



https://josephsansone.com/p/book-bomb-september-11-2026-psychopathic



Amazon Link:



https://amzn.to/4bELkB4

/

Sign up for Targeted Action 2026.

Details:

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2026

\