Who are the White Hats?
Richard Lighthouse describes the White Hats.
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Proud to endorse our friend Dr. Joseph Sansone's book that will be released on September 11, 2026: Psychopathic Authoritarianism, proposing a diagnosable mental illness that has swept the world.
PREORDER NOW!
Unprecedented Interdisciplinary Coalition of 30 Professionals Endorse Landmark Book
https://josephsansone.com/p/book-bomb-september-11-2026-psychopathic
Amazon Link:
https://amzn.to/4bELkB4
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Sign up for Targeted Action 2026.
Details:
https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2026
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I’m grateful for this…….anyone know if these are the same individuals that Gideon talks about? It’s so difficult to discern truthfulness anymore. Seeing this makes me think maybe Gideon’s narrative is more accurate than I imagined. Does anyone else here know of whom I’m speaking?