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Joey
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I’m grateful for this…….anyone know if these are the same individuals that Gideon talks about? It’s so difficult to discern truthfulness anymore. Seeing this makes me think maybe Gideon’s narrative is more accurate than I imagined. Does anyone else here know of whom I’m speaking?

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