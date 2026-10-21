Justice Department Announces Innovative Whistleblower Rewards Program to Combat Fraud.

While it sounds encouraging, Targeted Justice has seen too many whistleblowers placed on the TSDB. It might be a setup…



Tipsters Eligible for up to $30,000 in Fast-Track Payments



“Protecting the American people from fraud remains a top priority for the Department of Justice,” said @AGToddBlanche

. “The Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP) offers everyone the opportunity to be part of the solution, help expose fraud, and be rewarded quickly for their efforts. I urge all Americans to use this program and play an active role in bringing fraudsters to justice.”



🔗: https://justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-innovative-whistleblower-rewards-program-combat-fraud

Ann Vandersteel is Chair and Co-Founder of the American Made Foundation (a 501(c)(3)) and the related American Made Action group. Through these, she has worked on:

Advocacy around Child Protective Services (CPS)/family court issues (including a documentary and book project on “State Sanctioned Kidnapping,” with a foreword by Gen. Michael Flynn).

Support for January 6 defendants.

Border reporting (e.g., Operation Burning Edge).

Hurricane Helene relief efforts and other constitutional/government overreach topics.

Ann Vandersteel - Targeted Individual?

From her X post:

“I was placed on this list without my knowledge nor any reason given even after multiple FOIA’s. I was only told that my name was still in an OPEN INVESTIGATION. I was subsequently removed, again, no reason given. That was not until after over 60 flights and 18 months of humiliation, hassle, missed speaking engagements, verbal, and hostile abuse by the TSA.

WHAT’s YOUR STATUS?”

Former DOJ attorney, Jonathan Goss provides insight about the corruption at DOJ.

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