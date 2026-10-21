Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Target Número Uno's avatar
Target Número Uno
6d

The fact they put whistleblowers on this list itself should tell you exactly how serious they are about this.

Reply
Share
Odilia's avatar
Odilia
6d

Allowing any government to surreptitiously add anyone to a Terrorist Watch List, as law-abiding Americans—and then, —- instantly! —without any justification—lose their civil & constitutional rights —to privacy, to sanctity over our own lives, is tantamount to —tyranny. That’s what it feels like.

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture