Timeline of Events

December 2024

On 10 December, we posted a DRAFT of the newsletter that would be released the next day. Apparently, the government criminals did not like it, because they immediately attempted to hack our website editor and DNS settings.

On 11 December, we published this newsletter that contained mailing addresses for Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, and Pete Hegseth. The gov’t criminals were furious. This is one of the most popular newsletters we have published in 3 years.

This same day, our DNS records were hacked and changed to prevent Cloudflare from providing protective services for our website. We did not make these changes. For the next several weeks, many attempts are made to hack and block our website.

February 2025

During the month of February 2025, all of the emails for our account email address are blocked and/or deleted. We did not receive any emails at this address for an entire month. It typically averages 3 to 5 emails per day. The email address would have received notices that our account was being hacked or altered. This element demonstrates that the attack was planned by someone with sophisticated IT hacking experience.

March 2025

On 5 March, we received a notice from Register.com stating that a complaint was filed against Targeted Justice by Michael Wolfson, a Director of Research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It’s important to note that the information he’s complaining about, has been there - more than 3 years. The information was taken from County Property Records, which are public records, and which did not have his current address.

FirstName: Michael

LastName: Wolfson

PrimaryPhoneNumber: NA

Domain: https://www.targetedjustice.com/implants.html

Description: Site doxxes myself and a number of colleagues, claiming that we create torture devices. I have received a number of threatening messages stating that this site directed them to me.

Attachments: Screenshot 2025-03-04 170321.png

Also on the same day,

5 March, our website was taken down.

On 10 March, we receive a notice from Weebly.com, 5 days AFTER taking down our website, admitting that they took down our website for allegedly violating their terms of service.

They claim that, “The ban cannot be reversed.” To this day, Weebly refuses to tell us what specific violation occurred. Even the technical representative for Weebly, did not know the specific reason our website was taken down.

Letter to Wolfson

Apparently, Mr Wolfson thinks that NIH funding from ARPA-H & DARPA are intended for the benefit of humanity. The references below show that “ARPA Agencies” are involved with constructing weapons of warfare and torture.

On 10 March, we sent a notice to Michael Wolfson as follows:

March 10, 2025

Michael B. Wolfson

5151 Westbard Ave

Bethesda, MD 20816

RE: CEASE AND DESIST, DAMAGES DEMAND

Mr. Wolfson:

On March 5, 2025, based on the fraudulent complaint you filed with Web.com and without notice or opportunity to confront your false and malicious allegations, Weebly.com took down our web site, TargetedJustice.com.

The complaint you filed that prompted this by Weebly.com states as follows:

“Site doxxes myself and a number of colleagues, claiming that we create torture devices. I have received a number of threatening messages stating that this site directed them to me.”

Along with your complaint, you included a screen shot of our web page. We stand by our statement. We welcome the opportunity in the near future to carry out a thorough discovery in this regard.

Your complaint reflects that you do not know the applicable law, and that it was maliciously filed to silence our organization, perpetrating irreparable harm.

MALICIOUSNESS OF YOUR COMPLAINT

Let’s begin with the obvious: how your allegations do not meet the legal definition of doxxing. In this context, 18 U.S.C. 119 provides in pertinent part:

“Whoever knowingly makes restricted personal information about a covered person, or a member of the immediate family of that covered person, publicly available —...shall be fined under this title,...”

Doxxing, as you see, thus requires the publication of non-public information.

Your complaint did not meet the required element of doxxing entailing the publication of “non-public information” because of the following uncontroverted facts:

a) You are a public official. Neither your name nor your government email address are private.

b) Your government address, government email, and personal and work phone numbers are public records that are freely available on various websites, including county property records, fastpeoplesearch.com, and https://www.nibib.nih.gov/about-nibib/staff/michael-wolfson, to name a few.

c) You have unclean hands. You cannot complain of Targeted Justice’s publication of your personal information because you published your personal address, phone number, and email in multiple public sites in the internet . This information is freely available to everyone on the planet, because you have published the following web addresses, all of which were last accessed on March 10, 2025:

https://www.novelsemi.com/~mw/WolfsonResume.pdf

https://www.novelsemi.com/~mw/WolfsonTwoPage.pdf

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mwolfson

https://www.novelsemi.com/~mw/Publications/index.html

You even publicly urged people to contact you!

On the other hand, even if it were true that anyone has “threatened” you, Targeted Justice cannot be held liable for the conduct of third parties. Particularly if those persons have reasonable grounds to demand accountability from you, if they believe that you have violated their civil and human rights under color of law.

Targeted Justice’s speech is protected by the United States Supreme Court that held that: “ [o]ne of the prerogatives of American citizenship is the right to criticize public men and measures — and that means not only informed and responsible criticism but the freedom to speak foolishly and without moderation.” - - Baumgartner v. United States , 322 U.S. 665 (1944).

The Supreme Court has "consistently classified emotionally distressing or outrageous speech as protected, especially where that speech touches on matters of political, religious or public concern. This is because 'in public debate our own citizens must tolerate insulting, and even outrageous, speech in order to provide ‘adequate breathing space’ to the freedoms protected by the First Amendment.” United States v. Stevens , 559 U.S. 460 (2010).

You are a government employee involved in activity subject to the public’s scrutiny and are a public figure. Targeted Justice has the right to criticize you and your work.

THE LEGAL CONSEQUENCES OF YOUR ACTIONS

Your malicious complaint prompted Weebly to improperly censor Targeted Justice’s web page, bringing it down. This constitutes a violation of President Trump’s Executive Order 14149, that provides:

“… no Federal Government officer, employee, or agent engages in or facilitates any conduct that would unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen;”

Pursuant to your duty to mitigate the damages that you have caused and continue to cause, I urge you to IMMEDIATELY WITHDRAW the groundless and malicious complaint you filed, including an acknowledgment of its frivolity. We further demand that you IMMEDIATELY NOTIFY your improper acts in writing to Web.com and Weebly.com, of your withdrawal of the complaint, copying the undersigned.

We are referring you to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy for investigation, job termination for improper conduct, and/or prosecution. Therefore, under 18 U.S.C. § 1519, you should abstain from destroying or tampering any evidence including, but not limited to emails, correspondence, text messages, evidence and any type of communication related to this incident that we are referring to the Department of Justice for investigation.

We estimate at this point that your illicit actions have caused us damages, an amount that increases each day that our website is down, because of your illegal behavior. This amount is also susceptible to a considerable increase, as long as we are not able to recover from Weebly our domain and website. Because of your illegal acts, Weebly has refused to communicate with us and continues to hold our property hostage, obliterating our First Amendment rights and causing irreparable harm.

We thus hereby DEMAND that you mitigate the damages that you have already caused, immediately write to Web.com and Weebly.com retracting your false complaint. You have until tomorrow Tuesday, March 11 th at 5:00 pm CST to notify us that you have complied.

Once we recover our domain and website, we will be in a better position to send you a final demand for the damages that your illicit conduct has caused Targeted Justice. If your attorney wants to discuss this matter, I ask that he/she contact our attorney, Ana L. Toledo.

With nothing further, we remain,

Sincerely,

Targeted Justice Board of Directors

cc: Hon. Pamela Bondi

Hon. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Hon. Jay Bhattacharya

References:

DARPA creates weapons of war and torture. Do you think ARPA-H is different?

1. "In his December 2024 Festivus waste report, Senator Rand Paul highlighted several examples of cruel taxpayer-funded cat experiments uncovered by WCW. In one project funded with over $10 million from DARPA, cats have marbles shoved up their rectums and are electroshocked to make them defecate. In an ongoing $1.5 million NIH-funded experiment, cats were strapped to a table and spun hundreds of times to induce nausea and motion sickness." https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Goodman-Written-Testimony.pdf

2. "In addition, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), first funded in FY2022, is established as an independent agency housed within NIH to advance “high-potential, high-impact” biomedical and health research." https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/R/R43341

3. "...in September 2022, President Biden appointed Dr. Renee Wegrzyn as the first ARPA-H Director. In addition to her private sector experience, Dr. Wegrzyn was previously a program manager in the DARPA Biological Technologies Office." https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/R/R47568/2

4. "ARPA-H’s funded research will not be subject to NIH peer or advisory council review requirements.” https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/R/R47568/2

5. "Accounting for this proposed mandatory funding, NIH and ARPA-H would receive a total FY2025 program level of $54.312 billion, a $5.5 billion (+11.3%) increase from FY2024-enacted levels." https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/R/R43341

