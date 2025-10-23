Where did the Rockefellers & Rothschilds hide their money?

Answer: Much of it is hidden on the London Stock Exchange. They literally control the Board of the LSE.

Lloyd’s Banking Group was founded in 1995.

Yet, it has assets that total more than 2 Quadrillion USD. (Yes - you read that correctly.) The total number of outstanding shares is being hidden.

- This bank has more assets than all other banks in the world combined.

- It has 10X more market capitalization than the entire NYSE.

Do your homework. Count the number of outstanding shares prior to 2016.

LLD1, LLD2, LLD3, LLD4, LLD5, LLD6, LLD7, etc.

https://rlighthouse.com/store/p44/Rockefeller_%26_Rothschild_Dirty_Money_on_the_London_Stock_Exchange.html

FAFO.

\

Aussie Call

WELLNESS CALL FOR AUSTRALIAN TIs:

Theme: Gangstalking Success Strategies Connect with others. Learn and strengthen. Share your own strategies.

We are looking for Aussie’s and others in Asia-Pacific to volunteer. Can you help?

Saturday 25 October 7-9pm AEST (Melbourne) Online: https://freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Dial-in: (02) 4022 9113

Access code: 4647797#

/

How to Contact the FBI

1. Submitting Tips or Reporting Crimes

Online Tip Form: Use the FBI’s secure online portal at

https://tips.fbi.gov/

to report suspected terrorism, federal crimes, threats to national security, cybercrimes (e.g., malware, ransomware, phishing), online scams, fraud, or thefts. This is the primary method for anonymous or non-emergency tips.

Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3): For cyber-related issues, file a complaint at

https://www.ic3.gov/

.

Phone Tip Line: Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) for tips on federal violations, terrorism, or espionage. This line receives about 100 actionable tips daily.

2. Field Offices and Local Contacts

The FBI has 56 field offices across the U.S., each serving specific regions. Locate your nearest office at https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices, where you can find local phone numbers, addresses, and email forms for reporting crimes or community outreach. For example, the Washington Field Office can be reached at (202) 278-2000.

In-person visits: Schedule appointments via the field office website or phone; walk-ins may be limited for security reasons.

3. International Offices (Legal Attaché or Legat Offices)

For matters involving international terrorism, espionage, or cross-border crimes, contact one of the FBI’s 63 Legal Attaché offices worldwide. Details are available at https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/legal-attache-offices. These offices facilitate cooperation with foreign partners but are not for general U.S. public inquiries.

4. Specific Inquiries and Services

Freedom of Information/Privacy Act (FOIA) Requests: Submit online at

https://efoia.fbi.gov/

or mail to FBI Records/Information Dissemination Section, 200 Constitution Drive, Winchester, VA 22602. For more details, visit https://www.fbi.gov/services/information-management/foipa.

Identity History Summary Checks (Rap Sheets): Request via https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/more-fbi-services-and-information/identity-history-summary-checks.

Employment and Internships: Apply or inquire at

https://fbijobs.gov/

.

Media and Press: Contact the National Press Office at (202) 324-3000 or email public.affairs@fbi.gov.

Screenwriters, Authors, and Producers: Submit requests for authenticity collaboration at https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/how-can-screenwriters-authors-and-producers-seeking-authenticity-work-with-the-fbi.

Post-Government Employment Restrictions (for Former Employees): Call the Office of Integrity and Compliance at (202) 324-7330.

Victim Assistance: For support related to federal crimes, visit https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/victim-services or contact your local field office.

5. Other Reporting Options

Department of Justice (DOJ) Resources: For broader federal crimes not specific to the FBI, use the DOJ’s reporting portal at https://www.justice.gov/action-center/report-crime-or-submit-complaint, which routes to appropriate agencies including the FBI.

Counterintelligence and Espionage: Report suspected foreign intelligence activities directly via the tips form or field offices.

\

Standard format for FBI email addresses:

jdoe@fbi.gov which accounts for approximately 75-81% of addresses

janedoe@fbi.gov ~7.8%

jane_doe@fbi.gov ~4.7%

\

Write your own Ebook Story and Publish it for Free.

This is an ebook template you can use on Draft2Digital.com. It is FREE.

It will publish to many ebook stores, worldwide. It is FREE. You should download OpenOffice and Gimp to help with the proper formatting, which are also free.

/

/

VOLUNTEERS

We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?

Write to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Volunteer” in the subject line.

/

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====

Join our Digital Warriors:

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = =

The government criminals are blocking our Cornerstone payments. Another option is to send a check.

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://targeted-justice.printify.me

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundNSA

/