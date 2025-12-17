Suicides at the US Space Force

Targeted Justice gave a presentation to a Congressman on 3 December 2025. One of his questions was: Where are the whistleblowers that can confirm this is happening? The answer is: They are being “suicided.”

Stages suicides continue to be a tactic for the Deep State criminals.

There are numerous articles that highlight the suicide “problem” at the Space Force and its predecessor - The Air Force Space Command.

TJ started researching suicides at the El Paso County coroners office (Colorado Springs) in 2018. We were blocked and refused records. This county had one of the highest suicide rates in the country.

Grok provides a list of news articles below. This list does not include corporations like Lockheed and Boeing that have knowledge about the program.

It also does not include staged car accidents. Seymour Cray - who designed the Cray supercomputers at Schriever was killed in a bizarre T-bone, car accident in Colorado Springs.

Suicides at Schriever Space Force Base

No Airman Left Behind: Life After Suicide (Buckley Space Force Base article, January 14, 2011): Discusses the suicide of Mark Moret, a satellite vehicle operator from the 4th Space Operations Squadron at Schriever, and the survivor’s story of recovery. https://www.buckley.spaceforce.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/322938/no-airman-left-behind-life-after-suicide/

Former Space Wing Vice Commander, Found Dead (Air Force Times, September 26, 2016): Reports on Col. Eugene Caughey, former vice commander of the 50th Space Wing at Schriever, who was found dead in his off-base residence in an apparent suicide.

The Air Force Said This Colonel Was an Incredibly Toxic Leader. Then She Got Promoted (Task & Purpose, August 19, 2020): While primarily about toxic leadership at the 50th Space Wing, it references broader mental health issues at Schriever, though not a specific suicide. https://www.airandspaceforces.com/air-force-toxic-leadership-definition/

Suicides at Peterson Space Force Base (formerly Peterson Air Force Base)Peterson Space Force Base, also in Colorado, has documented cases of suicides among personnel. Key references include:

Even One Suicide Is Too Many (Peterson Space Force Base commentary, November 1, 2010): Addresses a rise in Air Force suicides, including at Peterson, urging prevention efforts. https://www.petersonschriever.spaceforce.mil/Newsroom/Commentaries/Display/Article/329186/even-one-suicide-is-too-many/

Parents of Suicide Victim Share Story (Peterson Space Force Base article, February 14, 2011): Features the parents of Airman 1st Class Austin Gates-Benson sharing their story to raise awareness about suicide prevention at Peterson. https://www.petersonschriever.spaceforce.mil/Newsroom/News/Display/Article/327170/parents-of-suicide-victim-share-story/

Trials and Triumphs: We Are All Survivors (Peterson Space Force Base article, April 24, 2018): Recounts the suicide of Lt. Col. Don Christy near Peterson and the resilience efforts by his widow in the Air Force community. https://www.petersonschriever.spaceforce.mil/Newsroom/News/Display/Article/1502385/trials-and-triumphs-we-are-all-survivors/

Death of Peterson Air Force Base Firefighter Was Apparent Suicide (CBS News Colorado, April 22, 2020): Confirms the suicide of Staff Sgt. Ansel “AJ” Beck, a firefighter at Peterson. https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/air-force-death-of-peterson-air-force-base-firefighter-was-apparent-suicide/

Commander of Peterson’s 21st Space Wing Found Dead at Home (Air & Space Forces Magazine, May 13, 2020): Reports Col. Thomas Falzarano found unresponsive at home; while not explicitly confirmed as suicide in the article, it occurred amid broader mental health discussions. https://www.airandspaceforces.com/commander-of-petersons-21st-space-wing-found-dead-at-home/

Additional media like a YouTube video on a general’s passing at Peterson (July 1, 2025) was found, but it does not specify suicide. Suicides in the Air Force Space Command (Predecessor to US Space Force)The Air Force Space Command (AFSPC), reorganized into the US Space Force in 2019, had historical suicide issues tied to broader Air Force trends:

Suicide in the Ranks (Air & Space Forces Magazine, January 2005): Highlights 47 active-duty Air Force suicides in 2004, including AFSPC personnel, prompting leadership concerns. https://www.airandspaceforces.com/article/0105suicide/

‘He Saved My Life’: Suicidal Airman Recovers Thanks to Vigilant Wingman (War.gov, May 21, 2025): Story of a suicidal Airman recovery, linked to AFSPC-era units.

Air Force Base Handling of Suicide Incident (Facebook post, November 20, 2025): Discusses concerns over how a suicide was communicated via local news rather than official channels in AFSPC-related contexts. https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2024/03/27/new-analysis-of-air-force-suicides-explores-contributing-factors/

More recent articles focus on prevention rather than specific incidents.Suicides in the US Space ForceSince its establishment in 2019, the US Space Force has reported its first suicides in 2023, with ongoing prevention efforts:

Space Force Reports 2 Suicides This Year, Marking the First in the Service’s Short History(Military.com, November 22, 2023): Details the first two suspected suicides in Space Force ranks.

Space Force Records First Suicides Since Service’s Founding in 2019 (Air Force Times, November 21, 2023): Reports the milestone of the first two suicides, amid rising Air Force numbers (91 in 2022).

Mental Health and Suicide Prevention a Top Priority at Space Systems Command Annual Conference(Los Angeles Space Force Base, September 3, 2024): Notes a 41% rise in Air and Space Force suicides from 2021-2023, emphasizing prevention.

Lost LAAFB’s First SEL This Weekend... Never Be Afraid to Reach Out (Reddit post on r/SpaceForce, June 24, 2024): Announces the suicide of Chief Master Sgt. Willie Frazier, Space Systems Command’s first Senior Enlisted Leader.

Annual Report on Suicide in the Military (Defense Suicide Prevention Office PDF, July 8, 2024): Includes data on confirmed and suspected suicides across the military, encompassing Space Force.

DOD Announces New Actions to Prevent Suicide in the Military (Space Force.mil, September 29, 2023): Secretary of Defense memo on urgent suicide prevention measures.

DOD Officials Underscore Long-Term Commitment to Suicide Prevention (War.gov, November 14, 2024): Discusses sustained efforts to prevent suicides in the total force, including Space Force. https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2024/11/14/military-suicides-rose-in-2023-continuing-a-troubling-trend/

Pentagon Report: Military Suicides Rose in 1st Quarter of 2023 Compared to Same Time Last Year(American Legion, July 7, 2023): Notes a 25% increase in active-duty suicides, relevant to Space Force trends.

Department of Defense Suicide Event Report (Health.mil): Annual reports (e.g., 2011) summarize suicide events, with ongoing relevance to Space Force.

DOD Recognizes Commands for Suicide Prevention Success (Resilience.af.mil, October 3, 2024): Recognizes 11 commands, including potential Space Force units, for prevention efforts.

Additional Media References from X (formerly Twitter)X posts often reference broader military suicides but few directly tie to the specified locations. Relevant ones include:

Post by @UAPWatchers (October 28, 2025): Discusses three deaths at Wright-Patterson (not Schriever/Peterson), but links to Space Force research; sourced from Fox News.

Post by @DevinRedMac1 (December 17, 2025): Mentions 24 suicides in a brigade during COVID, but not specific to Space Force bases.

Post by @DissidentSoaps (December 17, 2023): References 9 out of 19 USAFR crew members dead from suicide, tied to Afghanistan tours.

Post by @peterson_ussf (July 30, 2019): Official base alerts, but not directly about suicide.

Post by @davis_winkie (January 12, 2022): Reports on Texas National Guard border mission suicides, including two on active duty; tangential to Space Force.

Post by @UAPWatchers (October 28, 2025): Update on Wright-Patterson double murder-suicide involving Space Force-linked personnel.

