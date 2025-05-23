Know your rights

First, keep this in mind: You have no obligation to cooperate with police.

This is not an anti-police attitude — it’s a pro-civil rights attitude. Private property in the U.S. is sacred. The whole reason for having a warrant (or what’s known as a Feeney warrant) is that police must have the authority to enter a home, in order to arrest someone.

You are under no obligation to surrender that privacy if a warrant isn’t presented.

You have no obligation to answer the door. As a Targeted Individual, don't answer the door unless you know the person, and you trust them.

Targeted Individuals:

1) Don't answer the door unless you know who it is, and you trust them. If you don't know them, why are you opening the door?

2) Have a camera and cell phone ready and recording.

3) Leave your chain lock on the door.

4) Unless you hear the words, "We have a warrant." Don't open the door. Have your camera and start video recording.

“Wellness Checks”

This is just an excuse to setup a Targeted Individual. Don’t fall for it - they are trying to take you to a psyche facility. Don’t answer the door.

If approached in a public area:



A) If you are arrested. Do not resist. Only state that you want an attorney. Don't say anything else. Keep your camera ready.



B) "I only answer questions, with my attorney present." - a perfect response.

Never chit chat with police.



C) Do not explain anything about the targeting program. Save it for the Judge.

Opinions of Targeted Justice. This is not legal advice. Consult an attorney for legal advice.

Can a sound recorder detect a microwave frequency? No!

When a satellite fires a weapon from space - there is no sound in space. There is no sound transmitted from the satellite. There are essentially no molecules in space to carry the sound vibration.

If someone claims to analyze or record microwave signals (>300 MHz) using an acoustic recorder (0 - 20,000 Hz), they might be lying to you.

The Nyquist–Shannon sampling theorem is a principle for digital signal processing. To avoid distortion, the theorem states that the sample rate must be at least twice the bandwidth. A digital acoustic recorder does not have the bandwidth to capture the original microwave signal.

For example, if a person is being hit with a DEW attack at 4000 MHz (such as a Vircator), the sample rate must be greater than 8000 MHz to mathematically reconstruct the original signal.

This is a mathematical principle that applies to every vibration and every signal.

Also, Federal courts and Judges generally do not allow expert testimony from someone, unless they have an M.D. or a PhD.

If someone is truly an expert, they will have a university degree to back it up.

File a complaint about targeting

https://tips.fbi.gov/home

We are the 278,000 illegal FISA warrants. Please investigate Codes 3 & 4 of the TSDB.

97% of the TSDB is “Non-Investigative Subjects.” No known ties to terrorism per OIG. No probable cause. No reasonable suspicion.

The TSDB is mostly an illegal Government Blacklist.

FBI Director Kash Patel:

“When we go back to the DOJ and FBI, we still don’t have all the lists, all the FISA documents, all of the things they did to 275,000 Americans illegally in one year. We need to put that out there. I’m not saying we reveal the exact methods, but we can keep the hood on the engine while showing the American people how their rights were violated.”

