What's Wrong with the FBI's Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB)?

1. Minor children, as young as 3 years old, are listed on the TSDB as “suspected terrorists.”

2. TSDB has never been used to stop an act of terrorism, per FBI Agent under oath.

3. 97% of the names on TSDB have no known ties to terrorism, per Office of Inspector General (OIG). They are called Non-Investigative Subjects (NIS).

4. FBI & DHS are using private companies to nominate people to TSDB. Unconstitutional. Possibly includes bonus money for each name added. Gross conflict of interest.

5. OIG Audits show that FBI does not follow their own procedures for TSDB.

6. No audits of the TSDB by OIG since 2008.

7. Substantially all FBI Field Office nominations are sent to the NCTC, to avoid a Constitutional review. All Non-Investigative Subjects in the U.S. were nominated by FBI Field Offices - this is per OIG Audit report.

8. The bogus TSDB is shared with the Pentagon for the military MARS database - - Targeted Individuals are listed as "military targets."

9. TSDB numbers don't add up each year. The FBI adds up the additions minus the deletions each year and the numbers do not equal the total. This is part of the coverup.

10. In 2021, Kash Patel raised awareness about Americans that had their rights violated. The 278,000 names mentioned by Patel are actually on the TSDB, Handing Codes 3 & 4. Illegal FISA warrants were issued for each of them.

11. There is no method or means to challenge your listing on TSDB, in Handling Codes 3 & 4. No process for review or removal. Unconstitutional.

12. FISA warrants are a one-sided show. FISC review. No Defendant representation. No possibility to challenge any review or decision. Unconstitutional.

13. FBI repeatedly lied to obtain FISA warrants. Uncontroverted fact.

14. FBI Agents & Executives receive bonus money for each name added – gross conflict of interest.

15. The entire program is conducted under a Top Secret SCIF known as “Ultra.” This is a code for MK-Ultra. It supposedly shut down in the 1970's after the Church Committee hearings.

16. TSDB is effectively a BLACKLIST, restricting things like credit score, Western Union transfers, employment & hiring, police and Infragard harassment, etc.

17. TSDB Nomination forms can be used by anyone, worldwide. The reason (or lack thereof) for nomination is never shared with police.

When police pull you over, they check your vehicle and name. It shows you as a “Silent Hit” on the TSDB. This means that the police officer will not be given any information, other than you are a “suspected terrorist.” He is required to contact the FBI after he releases you.

19. Defamation by U.S. government when police pull over your vehicle - computer screen warns that the person is a "suspected terrorist." Yet, nothing on the nomination form alleged this.

20. Handling Code 1 of the Watchlist has a process for review and removal. Codes 3 & 4 do not.

21. Havana Syndrome is directly tied to your name on the TSDB. The CIA and FBI have refused to acknowledge this. And are actively covering it up.

22. The CIA is likely claiming that each of these issues is “above your security clearance,” to maintain the coverup. This is likely how they control Bondi and Patel. Yes - there are many USAP’s that are above the security clearance for Bondi & Patel.

We will post other details to this list. Stay tuned.

/

The TSDB is basically an illegal BLACKLIST, used to threaten, harass, and intimidate people into submission.

There are many ways to Fight Back.

What did you do today to shut down the TI Program?

https://targetedjustice.com/how-to-fight-back

\

*From “Terrorist Screening Center – Nominations Process, 2007” - obtained through ACLU Freedom of Information Request. Police will have a screen on their computer that is similar to this. The TSDB list is updated daily, and distributed thru the NCIC to police departments all over the world.

/

Ask a Police Officer

Do you know someone that works for the police or Sheriff’s Dept? If you trust them, ask if your name appears as a “Silent Hit” on the TSDB. You suspect that your name appears in Handling Code 3 or 4.

Refer them to TargetedJustice.com

\

Gangstalking leaders. Find them.

Find the people that work in JTTF, in your area. They provide direct instructions to the Fusion Centers for gangstalking. There are JTTF leaders at every FBI Field Office. Find them. It is called Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Use the county property records to identify where they live.

Infragard, Citizen Corp, and Neighborhood Watch are all involved in gangstalking. The leaders have been trained in "CounterTerrorism." This is the code word for gangstalking. Infragard volunteers openly list themselves on Linkedin. Find them in your area. Notice that many volunteers for Infragard are experts in cybersecurity, IT, and computer software. Infragard works directly for the FBI. These groups have meetings that you can attend.

Here are the key terms to search for in your state using social media, Linkedin, duckduckgo, etc:

1. JTTF

2. CounterTerrorism

3. Fusion Center

4. Infragard

5. Citizen Corp

6. Neighborhood Watch

7. Non-Investigative Subject

8. SAR - Suspicious Activity Report

9. TSDB

\

There is a similar system in Europe and Asia. We need researchers to determine how it is organized in your country.

*TJ only advocates for non-violent solutions.

\

= = = = = = == = = = = = = = = =

Join us for Targeted Action 2025

Sept 5 - 9th in Washington DC

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

You can sign up for ride share - TIevents.org

The government criminals are blocking our Cornerstone payments. Another option is to send a check for the registration.

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

\