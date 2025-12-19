Compiled list of 20 notable examples of illegal behavior by FBI agents since 2000, based on documented arrests, convictions, or admissions of criminal conduct.

These were selected for their severity, impact, or notoriety (e.g., espionage, violence, corruption involving national security or public trust, or exploitation of position). Cases are prioritized involving individual agents or small groups, focusing on criminal acts rather than policy controversies or unproven allegations. Each entry includes the agent’s name (where available), year of conviction or key action, a brief description of the illegal behavior, and outcome.

Robert Hanssen (2001): Longtime FBI counterintelligence agent convicted of espionage for selling U.S. secrets to Russia over two decades, compromising national security and leading to the execution of at least two double agents; sentenced to life in prison without parole. fbi.gov

John Connolly (2002 and 2008): Former FBI agent convicted of racketeering and obstruction of justice for tipping off Boston mobsters (including Whitey Bulger) to investigations, allowing murders and crimes to continue; later convicted of second-degree murder in a related killing; sentenced to 40 years. cbsnews.com

Alan Tatum (2002): FBI agent convicted of theft for stealing funds from an FBI safe house; sentenced to prison time (exact term not specified in sources). justice.gov

James J. Smith (2003): Retired FBI agent convicted of wire fraud for having an unauthorized affair with a Chinese double agent informant and lying about it, compromising investigations; sentenced to probation and fined. quora.com

Leandro Aragoncillo (2007): FBI intelligence analyst convicted of espionage for passing classified documents to Philippine officials; sentenced to 10 years in prison. gwern.net

Mark Rossini (2009): Former FBI agent pleaded guilty to illegally accessing FBI databases over 40 times to aid a friend in a murder case; sentenced to probation and community service. quora.com

Donald Surratt (2014): FBI agent convicted of bribery for accepting cash and gifts in exchange for protecting a criminal enterprise; sentenced to 5 years in prison. americarenewing.com

Matthew Lowry (2015): FBI agent charged with obstruction of justice, falsifying records, conversion of property, and heroin possession (stealing and using seized drugs); pleaded guilty and sentenced to 3 years. justice.gov

Scott Bowman (2016): FBI agent convicted of stealing over $136,000 in seized drug proceeds and obstructing justice; sentenced to 36 months in prison. justice.gov

Terry J. Albury (2018): FBI agent convicted of leaking classified documents to the media about FBI surveillance practices; sentenced to 48 months in prison. justice.gov

Robert Cessario (2022): Former FBI agent pleaded guilty to paying a company to destroy evidence on his computer related to a corruption trial; sentenced to probation and fined. katv.com

Babak Broumand (2023): Former FBI agent convicted of accepting over $150,000 in bribes from an organized crime-linked attorney in exchange for sensitive information; sentenced to 6 years in prison. justice.gov

Charles McGonigal (2023): Former FBI counterintelligence chief convicted of money laundering, conspiracy, and violating sanctions by working for a Russian oligarch; sentenced to over 4 years in prison. en.wikipedia.org

David Paitsel (2023): Former FBI agent convicted of bribery and conspiracy for providing nonpublic personal information from FBI databases in exchange for money; sentenced to 24 months in prison. oig.justice.gov

Seth Markin (2024): Former FBI trainee convicted of insider trading after using confidential information from his girlfriend’s job to trade stocks ahead of a Merck acquisition; sentenced to 15 months in prison. justice.gov

William Roy Stone, Jr. (2024): Retired FBI agent convicted of fraud for conning a woman into believing she was on “secret probation” and defrauding her of over $700,000; sentenced to over 7 years in prison. justice.gov

Nicholas Anthony Williams (2024): Former FBI agent convicted of stealing cash and valuables from homes during search warrants; sentenced pending (conviction in 2024). justice.gov

Daniel Alfin (2024): Former FBI agent indicted for cyberstalking, witness tampering, and obstruction of a criminal investigation; case ongoing as of indictment. justice.gov

Matthew Longo (2024): Retired FBI agent charged with possessing an arsenal of illegal ghost guns and ammunition stockpiles; case ongoing. queensda.org