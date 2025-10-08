What’s wrong with the Deep State strategy?

(This is an analysis attempting to see the perspective of the gov’t criminals.)

The Deep State is at war with the people of the world.

There is an important difference between strategy and tactics. Especially in the military. Most people have little understanding of these concepts, because they have never served in the military.

Most analysts agree that the Deep State and Shadow Governments are failing, but they also have little knowledge of what is happening in the background.

Military strategy refers to the overarching plan or set of goals designed to achieve long-term objectives in warfare, while tactics are the specific actions or steps taken to implement that strategy in individual engagements. Essentially, strategy is the “what” and “why,” and tactics are the “how” of military operations.

\

IDEOLOGY = STRATEGY? No!

1. Ideology is not a war strategy.

History has shown that military leaders pursuing an ideology, instead of a strategy, will fail. And people that do not learn from history, are doomed to repeat it.

The TI program is an ideology, not a strategy. It has little or no strategic value, and yet the Deep State continues to pursue it, wasting billions of dollars and thousands of critical intelligence assets on a program with little value. This could be compared to Hitler’s obsession with Stalingrad during WWII. Or Napoleon’s obsession with trade-blocking England. They both ended in failure.

The Targeted Individual program is a Level 35 Program, Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP), code name ULTRA (as in MK-ULTRA). It requires a Top Secret clearance and SCIF briefing for access. Access and funding are currently controlled by General Derek O’Malley, Director of Special Access Programs (SAPCO) at the Pentagon.

\

2. The Deep State continues to pursue ideologies, rather than strategy. It is a recipe for failure.

A) The current US Govt shutdown is driven by a Democrat desire to fund, pamper, and encourage illegal migration. This is an ideology, not a strategy. It will fail.

B) The Democrats continue to promote non-scientific ideologies about gender. How someone chooses to identify is opinion, not science. And it does not require limitations on others free speech or the First Amendment. Under the U.S. Constitution, no one is required to use your chosen pronouns. Sorry.

The U.S. Constitution protects speech, not feelings. There is nothing in the US Constitution that protects your feelings or emotions. Read it.

Gender disphoria is likely caused by subliminal messaging from cell towers, using repetitive messages that alters a person’s beliefs and behavior. The C1A calls these people - “Highly Suggestible.” Are you one of them?

The pronoun fiasco continues to be a laughable exercise for anyone that participates. Our population is being hypnotized and manipulated, via subliminal messaging.

For those that dig deeper, they will discover that this ideology is an attempt at population reduction. See the Georgia Guidestones.

C) The Green Scam is another ideology. For those that dig deeper - it is an attempt to restrict your use of energy, regardless of its source. It is about CONTROL and a restriction of your rights. Watch “Climate: The Movie” for a detailed analysis.

\

3. No one is clearly in charge of the Deep State.

There are numerous “leaders.” But no one seems to know who is the decision maker.

There is no org chart. The unelected bureaucrats of the Shadow government may have one, but clearly they are the followers, not the decision makers.

\

4. There is no concrete strategy for winning.

Does anyone remember the Vietnam War? There was never a strategy to win.

The leaders in the Shadow Government have little idea what to follow or decide - their system breaks down. There is nothing in writing. Their followers do not have a place to go, for counsel.

...Planning for FAILURE.

\

Senator Kennedy explains the Shutdown B.S. - starting at 8:00

\

With the Gov’t Shutdown - These are some of the things the Democrats are demanding we fund:

- $3 million for circumcisions and vasectomies in Zambia

- $833k for transgender people in Nepal

- $4.2 million for lgbtq people in the Western Balkans and Uganda

- $3.6 million for pastry cooking classes and dance focus groups for male prostitutes in Haiti

- $500k for electric buses in Rwanda

- $6 million for media organizations for the Palestinians

- $300k for a pride parade in Lesotho

- $882k for social media and mentorship in Serbia

\

