What’s wrong with the Deep State strategy?
(This is an analysis attempting to see the perspective of the gov’t criminals.)
The Deep State is at war with the people of the world.
There is an important difference between strategy and tactics. Especially in the military. Most people have little understanding of these concepts, because they have never served in the military.
Most analysts agree that the Deep State and Shadow Governments are failing, but they also have little knowledge of what is happening in the background.
Military strategy refers to the overarching plan or set of goals designed to achieve long-term objectives in warfare, while tactics are the specific actions or steps taken to implement that strategy in individual engagements. Essentially, strategy is the “what” and “why,” and tactics are the “how” of military operations.
\
IDEOLOGY = STRATEGY? No!
1. Ideology is not a war strategy.
History has shown that military leaders pursuing an ideology, instead of a strategy, will fail. And people that do not learn from history, are doomed to repeat it.
The TI program is an ideology, not a strategy. It has little or no strategic value, and yet the Deep State continues to pursue it, wasting billions of dollars and thousands of critical intelligence assets on a program with little value. This could be compared to Hitler’s obsession with Stalingrad during WWII. Or Napoleon’s obsession with trade-blocking England. They both ended in failure.
The Targeted Individual program is a Level 35 Program, Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP), code name ULTRA (as in MK-ULTRA). It requires a Top Secret clearance and SCIF briefing for access. Access and funding are currently controlled by General Derek O’Malley, Director of Special Access Programs (SAPCO) at the Pentagon.
\
2. The Deep State continues to pursue ideologies, rather than strategy. It is a recipe for failure.
A) The current US Govt shutdown is driven by a Democrat desire to fund, pamper, and encourage illegal migration. This is an ideology, not a strategy. It will fail.
B) The Democrats continue to promote non-scientific ideologies about gender. How someone chooses to identify is opinion, not science. And it does not require limitations on others free speech or the First Amendment. Under the U.S. Constitution, no one is required to use your chosen pronouns. Sorry.
The U.S. Constitution protects speech, not feelings. There is nothing in the US Constitution that protects your feelings or emotions. Read it.
Gender disphoria is likely caused by subliminal messaging from cell towers, using repetitive messages that alters a person’s beliefs and behavior. The C1A calls these people - “Highly Suggestible.” Are you one of them?
The pronoun fiasco continues to be a laughable exercise for anyone that participates. Our population is being hypnotized and manipulated, via subliminal messaging.
For those that dig deeper, they will discover that this ideology is an attempt at population reduction. See the Georgia Guidestones.
C) The Green Scam is another ideology. For those that dig deeper - it is an attempt to restrict your use of energy, regardless of its source. It is about CONTROL and a restriction of your rights. Watch “Climate: The Movie” for a detailed analysis.
\
3. No one is clearly in charge of the Deep State.
There are numerous “leaders.” But no one seems to know who is the decision maker.
There is no org chart. The unelected bureaucrats of the Shadow government may have one, but clearly they are the followers, not the decision makers.
\
4. There is no concrete strategy for winning.
Does anyone remember the Vietnam War? There was never a strategy to win.
The leaders in the Shadow Government have little idea what to follow or decide - their system breaks down. There is nothing in writing. Their followers do not have a place to go, for counsel.
...Planning for FAILURE.
\
Senator Kennedy explains the Shutdown B.S. - starting at 8:00
\
With the Gov’t Shutdown - These are some of the things the Democrats are demanding we fund:
- $3 million for circumcisions and vasectomies in Zambia
- $833k for transgender people in Nepal
- $4.2 million for lgbtq people in the Western Balkans and Uganda
- $3.6 million for pastry cooking classes and dance focus groups for male prostitutes in Haiti
- $500k for electric buses in Rwanda
- $6 million for media organizations for the Palestinians
- $300k for a pride parade in Lesotho
- $882k for social media and mentorship in Serbia
\
Targeted Justice Newsletter hits 22,000 subscribers
Thanks for your continuing support.
Please consider upgrading your subscription to PAID.
the decision makes are called the think tank its a special group of people who meet in one area they think is secure but not against remote viewer s. they meet and have been planning world affairs for many many years. they are the unknown source which consists of a group of men and 1 lady older who is gifted. easy to read her mind. no not scared saying this id rather be dead then targeted. I see them know when they meet and where
Deep bases and a different comms system in the shadows. I listened to a multidimensional channeling about it, but the hit that was done by Trump as CiC to apparently 'end the war' in the Middle East was about disrupting these comms, apparently it was successful.
Regardless, these sicko-phants are the highly suggestible ones who believe that ppl are gullible and not wired to turn away from their nonsense. God makes me fearless. Jesus Christ in reality is a name that sends the enemy packing 7 ways.
Our mission on earth if we choose to accept it, is to understand that God made us to be the true Authority and Dominion over the earth. Eden is returning when we let go of all the illusions and trying to nut out the lies of satan's minions. Let it go altogether and create collective heart-brain coherence to create on the new earth.
Today I received good news that part of Rockefeller's green scam is crumbling w/ the move away from green finance investments.
Read article on the ceasing of operations and dissolving of UN-backed Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) from Kiclei - acronym pun Kick Iclei out of local governance. So there is good news amid the strain of dealing w/ the psychopaths illusions.
The Fall of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance: What Comes Next for Climate Finance?
https://kiclei.substack.com/p/the-fall-of-the-net-zero-banking
I knew from a young age, that all wars were theatre, that the 'elite' do deals to control their populations and their resources. I saw all the world leaders in a WWII meeting making statements about how many ppl they could afford to lose. They never put ppl first, always resources.
Remember it takes time, money, our energy to follow their agenda. If we all pull away and focus on what we need to create to get around what they're doing. Our collective consciousness has a way better strategy that is backed by God so it's bound to work and satan's plans don't work because he's a loser.