Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Boni jay's avatar
Boni jay
6h

the decision makes are called the think tank its a special group of people who meet in one area they think is secure but not against remote viewer s. they meet and have been planning world affairs for many many years. they are the unknown source which consists of a group of men and 1 lady older who is gifted. easy to read her mind. no not scared saying this id rather be dead then targeted. I see them know when they meet and where

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kezeek's The Pathless Path's avatar
Kezeek's The Pathless Path
4h

Deep bases and a different comms system in the shadows. I listened to a multidimensional channeling about it, but the hit that was done by Trump as CiC to apparently 'end the war' in the Middle East was about disrupting these comms, apparently it was successful.

Regardless, these sicko-phants are the highly suggestible ones who believe that ppl are gullible and not wired to turn away from their nonsense. God makes me fearless. Jesus Christ in reality is a name that sends the enemy packing 7 ways.

Our mission on earth if we choose to accept it, is to understand that God made us to be the true Authority and Dominion over the earth. Eden is returning when we let go of all the illusions and trying to nut out the lies of satan's minions. Let it go altogether and create collective heart-brain coherence to create on the new earth.

Today I received good news that part of Rockefeller's green scam is crumbling w/ the move away from green finance investments.

Read article on the ceasing of operations and dissolving of UN-backed Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) from Kiclei - acronym pun Kick Iclei out of local governance. So there is good news amid the strain of dealing w/ the psychopaths illusions.

The Fall of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance: What Comes Next for Climate Finance?

https://kiclei.substack.com/p/the-fall-of-the-net-zero-banking

I knew from a young age, that all wars were theatre, that the 'elite' do deals to control their populations and their resources. I saw all the world leaders in a WWII meeting making statements about how many ppl they could afford to lose. They never put ppl first, always resources.

Remember it takes time, money, our energy to follow their agenda. If we all pull away and focus on what we need to create to get around what they're doing. Our collective consciousness has a way better strategy that is backed by God so it's bound to work and satan's plans don't work because he's a loser.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture