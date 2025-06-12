MQ9 Drone - sometimes used to kill people on the list.

The “Disposition Matrix” informally known as the kill list, is a database of information for tracking, capturing, rendering, and killing suspected enemies of the United States. Developed by the Obama administration beginning in 2010.

The process determining the criteria for killing is not public and was shaped by the war criminal, John Brennan, while he was Director at the C1A.

As set by Obama, US citizens may be listed as targets for killing in the database. Suspects are not formally charged of any crime nor offered a trial in their defense. Yes - it is grossly illegal and unconstitutional.

Few names stay on the list more than 3 months, because they are “dispositioned.” If your name has been on the kill list more than 3 months - then you would already be dead.

Pay attention TI’s - there is only one kill list, and your name is not on it.

You are targeted for harassment and torture. Not killing. Maybe it’s time to start fighting back, instead of hiding in your apartment? Join the Digital Warriors.

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2012/10/how-white-house-kill-list-became-white-house-disposition-matrix/322180/

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = =

