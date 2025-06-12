Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice, Inc.
Note from a self-important Targeted Individual:

“Dear TJ - I’m pretty sure they are trying to kill me. My V2K says so. I have been targeted for 8 years, but the C1A and FBI don’t know how to use a gun to kill me, or poison me, or hit me with a hammer, or throw me off a building. They just don’t know how to do those things anymore. Maybe they forgot?”

Note from TJ -

“STOP listening to your V2K!!

There is only one Kill List and you are not on it.”

Mike Hoehn
Tj is the greatest!!! I hate to say this, but we have to grow up and support our cause even if it's a little bit of money or sending a letter to a knucklehead politician or head of an Intel agency. It's just the way it is. Of course money for tj is a good thing. Hope everyone is at least doing OK under the circumstances.

