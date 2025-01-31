What is Heterodyning?
We have had many questions from the TI community about this. First of all, you are not being attacked with an ultrasonic weapon. The criminals are just playing tricks with microwave frequencies.
Ultrasound is generally defined as frequencies above 20,000 Hz - which is the limit of human hearing. Ultrasound depends on the vibration of air molecules, so you cannot produce ultrasound in outer space, because there are no air molecules.
Readings taken with Spectran HF-4040.
The Vircator weapons (U.S. Patent 4345220) that are used by the US Space Force operate in the frequency range of 3920 - 3935 MHz. We have measured it many times. And the tracking signal from the Lockheed & Boeing GPS satellites is typically 3600 - 3750 MHz. Our testing shows that everyone is probably being tracked.
Heterodyning occurs when 2 or more of these microwave frequencies combine to produce the illusion of an ultrasonic weapon. For example, a satellite Vircator at 3920 MHz (3,920,000 Hz) and a cell tower microwave beam at 3820 MHz produce a differential of 100,000 Hz, or 100 KHz. The difference is an ultrasonic frequency. There is not a hidden ultrasonic weapon. - it is caused by the Heterodyning.
The CIA and Space Force criminals can also use this technique to produce a deep rumble sound on your walls - it will sound like someone has a giant bass speaker outside your house. They are just combining two frequencies from 2 different cell towers (or 2 satellites) and the difference between them causes the bass rumble. Many Targeted Individuals have experienced this. It is just a frequency trick, nothing to be scared of. Make sense?
I live in a neighborhood of elderly, sick, drug dealers no longer functioning ill in last stagones of illness. Those mentally ill but can live alone . Alcoholics, petty thieves , and other who are old prostitutes no longer functing. Ect many have been taught how to use Directed frequency devices and are trained to attack others. I believe it's my punishment for being a dissenter against the WEF and their trying to take over the US as a totalitarian state. I informed many of the Nuremberg Code booklet helping to stop the who with many others.passing out the Declaration of Independence, protesting against the vaccines and the lock downs and the masks. So here I am neighbors are affiliated with perps and negative naratives to attack me on the local level.I was just threatened by Angela a perp with death. So is my life being a target.
I am a 40 yr surviver of the voice of god weapon and believe this may be how its done. My x neighbors have flags on car and house and group meetings so this is definately organized govt sponsered stalking.