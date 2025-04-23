Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
6h

“In fact, it is illegal to follow someone just twice in all 50 states; and illegal to do just ONCE in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.”

- - from TI in North Dakota

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elaine Burka's avatar
Elaine Burka
6h

I subscribed to this site a few years ago but have not been participating directly with it. I've been putting signs in my yard about it since 2017 - the year I learned who was behind my harassment - thanks to Dr. Katherine Horton.

To introduce myself...

The gangstalking crap and T.I. stuff started overtly in 2006. But I have traced it back being messed with since at least 1974. I'm 100% sure of this and think it probably started much earlier than that.

I am so Grateful for you all...

Turned 68 recently for reference. I live in an area that is reliant on government money: Arsenal, NASA, etc. - severely mind and money controlled area.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture