What is “gang stalking”

Gang stalking refers to the coordinated effort by a group of individuals to systematically harass, intimidate, and damage the reputation of a target. This can involve spreading false rumors, isolating the person from their community, and manipulating others to turn against them.

Workplace mobbing is a more specific term, often used when this kind of behavior happens in a professional setting. It's a situation where a person is targeted by colleagues or higher-ups who engage in behavior to undermine their credibility, spread lies, and ostracize them. /

Gangstalking Training Manual

It appears to have originally been written by British Intelligence Agents, due to the use of British spellings…

https://web.archive.org/web/20250214194959/https://www.targetedjustice.com/gangstalking---training-manual.html

The term "gangstalking" (sometimes spelled as "gang stacking") refers to a coordinated effort by a group of people to harass, intimidate, and psychologically destabilize an individual, often called the "targeted individual" (TI). This behavior can take many forms, including spreading rumors, surveillance, and social isolation. It’s essentially a collective, deliberate effort to undermine the person’s life through various means, both in public and private spaces.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of what gangstalking typically involves:

Common Tactics in Gangstalking:

Surveillance: The targeted individual is constantly watched or followed by the group, whether it’s through physical presence, surveillance equipment, or other methods. Spreading False Information: Rumors or lies are spread about the targeted individual to damage their reputation and make them appear unstable, untrustworthy, or dangerous to others. Social Isolation: The targeted individual is isolated by making others distrust them. This can involve reaching out to the target’s friends, family, co-workers, or neighbors to manipulate them into turning against the person. Psychological Manipulation: Harassment and mental tactics, such as gaslighting (making someone doubt their own reality), are employed to cause the target to question their own perception and sanity. Stalking and Harassment: This could be direct, where the individual is followed or confronted in person, or indirect, where the target’s every move is subtly manipulated through subtle cues and hints. Public Humiliation: The group may engage in actions that embarrass or shame the individual in public places. This can include making the target feel like they are constantly being watched or ridiculed ike people walking by the subject start laughing out loud forcibly for no apparent reason. Coercion or Threats: The group may use threats or pressure tactics, such as implying harm could come to the target if they don’t comply with certain demands or keep quiet.

Psychological and Social Impact:

The goal of gangstalking is often to create a sense of paranoia, fear, and distrust in the targeted individual, leading them to become socially and emotionally destabilized. The ultimate aim is to drive them to isolation, mental breakdown, or even self-destructive behavior, as they are led to believe that no one is on their side or that everyone is conspiring against them.

