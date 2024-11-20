TJ Recommends:
TinySA ULTRA 100k - 5.3GHz Hand held tiny Spectrum Analyzer.
Used to determine the frequency & direction of your microwave attacks.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/395590556644?
Shop around for the best price.
**TJ does not benefit from the sale or recommendation of this product.**
TJ short videos on using a Signal Analyzer (thanks to Juan):
https://www.targetedjustice.com/short-videos.html
This is a log-periodic antenna. It connects directly to the signal analyzer with a cable, and will show you which direction the signal is coming from. The signal is strongest when you are pointing directly at it. About $12.
antennasearch.com - find the cell towers around you.
IMPORTANT!!
Write the Supreme Court Justices - Each one of them!
This is absolutely important to the TI Community. Why are you sitting on the couch - get to it!
Chief Justice John G. Roberts
Associate Justices:
Clarence Thomas, Jr., Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Elena Kagan. Sonia Sotomayor, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
20 November 2024
The Honorable _____ (full name)
Associate Justice, The United States Supreme Court
Supreme Court of the United States
1 First Street, NE
Washington, DC 20543
RE: Petition 24-91, Targeted Justice et al. v. Garland
Dear Justice _________ (surname):
I am writing to you as a member of Targeted Justice, Inc., Petitioner in case number 24-91.
I am a Non-Investigative Subject placed on one of the secret categories of the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), Handling Codes 3 and 4. I was placed on the TSDB without notice or due process, and without reasonable suspicion to meet terrorist criteria.
My placement on the TSDB turned me into a targeted individual and a victim of atrocious torture and psychological operations. Since the DOD Directive 5240.01 entered into effect on September 27, 2024, the directed energy weapons attacks I have sustained for many years, have significantly increased.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation used “secret criteria” to place me on the TSDB, falsely labeling me as a “suspected terrorist.” Most of us on the list are considered whistleblowers, political activists, or scientists that oppose the Deep State agenda. I have never been accused of any crime, yet I am continuously subjected to illegal surveillance, cruel and unusual punishment.
Please vacate the Fifth Circuit and reverse the judgment, giving Targeted Justice its day in court. Nothing about this lawsuit is fantastical. The facts set forth therein are atrocious yet documented, so they are not susceptible to any fanciful fabrication. Make defendants answer the complaint and allow justice to be served. Our microwave burns prove this is real.
https://www.targetedjustice.com/microwave-burns.html
The constitutional rights of hundreds of thousands of Americans have been obliterated. We depend on you.
Sincerely,
(include this diagram in color)
Tonight!
New Podcasts for Targeted Individuals in Japanese and Korean.
Hosted by Emanuel Pastreich
Wednesdays at 7pm EST, 6pm CST, 4pm PST
(Tokyo and Seoul is +14 hours ahead. Thursdays - 9am)
Topic: Justice for Targeted Individuals
Time: Nov 20, 2024 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/92617894586?pwd=raamz2Y2QMu0abq5FNzMLnQbU4kuLN.1
Meeting ID: 926 1789 4586
Passcode: 038837
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,92617894586#,,,,*038837# US (Houston)
+17193594580,,92617894586#,,,,*038837# US
Dial by location
• +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Meeting ID: 926 1789 4586
Passcode: 038837
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/acBUZNBXBx
What a load of B.S.! The FBI is behind the gangstalking…
We need International Volunteers:
Here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put VOLUNTEER in the subject line):
Full name, Email and phone number
Skills & interests - such as accounting, graphic design, public relations, research, etc. Please give us details on how you can help, and what areas you would like to work on.
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
Blocked?
Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.
Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at
TargetedJustice.substack.com
Please consider a Donation
Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me
https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
or
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
by check:
Targeted Justice
P.O. Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
Gifts & Tshirts
https://targeted-justice.printify.me/products
https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/
1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.
Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.
#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI
No couch for me yet!
I have all of my digital envelope files done. Plus, 80% of my digital letters files created. Just working on my personal damage’s description.
I researched and saw that this is the proper format for the outside envelope to send to the Supreme Court of the United States:
I am still contemplating if I should print the envelopes or hand write.
As direct mail marketing studies have shown a hand written letter is much more likely to be opened by a recipient in a semi conscious state as they are standing by their garbage can going through their piles of mail to decide which to keep. I did win an award earlier in my career for one of my direct mail marketing campaigns to a new anesthesiologist market. I worked at a medical device org whom came up with a metabolic monitoring device for burn victims… ( side story-later the FDA raided our building claiming we did not follow their good manufacturing practices GMP when launching the company. They made us mothball it even though it was already helping burn patients. They had just released their GMP guidelines???? How were we to know all the specifics two years before these guidelines were revealed ? They made us stop all sales of our major product lines in our other divisions which was respiratory ventilators… to teach us how to make process flow charts!!! It turned out to be ALL political motivated. We were the number one top quality respiratory ventilators worldwide when they did that to our company in the 90’s then in 2020 COVID the SAME FDA approved any ol manufacturer to make respiratory ventilators!!!!!)
We were inviting them to a symposium event at the New Orleans aquarium at a large medical symposium up against two other large pharmaceutical orgs events. I researched hobbies of anesthesiologist which included scuba diving so I went to an underwater photographer studio I had met at Seaworld and browsed his full photo collection and found the most amazing shark photo which at first I was hesitant to use. So I did a pop up with the shark coming directly at you…and when you opened the card it turned into a standup aquarium to encourage it to sit out on their desk.,minimal copy. Sophisticated fonts describing the fine dining. Full panel photos. My strategy worked as we got all the attendees to our event and they did not attend the competition events on the same evening. The only problem our crowd was double than what we had expected so we ran out of deserts.
Chief Justice of the United States
One First Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C., 20543
Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr
The Supreme Court of the United States,
One First Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C., 20543
Justice Neil M. Gorsuch
The Supreme Court of the United States,
One First Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C., 20543
Justice Clarence Thomas, Jr.
The Supreme Court of the United States,
One First Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C., 20543
Justice Sonia Sotomayor
The Supreme Court of the United States,
One First Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C., 20543
Justice Amy Coney Barrett
The Supreme Court of the United States,
One First Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C., 20543
Justice Elena Kagan
The Supreme Court of the United States,
One First Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C., 20543
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson,
The Supreme Court of the United States,
One First Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C., 20543