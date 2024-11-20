TJ Recommends:

TinySA ULTRA 100k - 5.3GHz Hand held tiny Spectrum Analyzer.

Used to determine the frequency & direction of your microwave attacks.

https://www.ebay.com/itm/395590556644?

Shop around for the best price.

**TJ does not benefit from the sale or recommendation of this product.**

TJ short videos on using a Signal Analyzer (thanks to Juan):

https://www.targetedjustice.com/short-videos.html

/

This is a log-periodic antenna. It connects directly to the signal analyzer with a cable, and will show you which direction the signal is coming from. The signal is strongest when you are pointing directly at it. About $12.

antennasearch.com - find the cell towers around you.

/

/

IMPORTANT!!

Write the Supreme Court Justices - Each one of them!

This is absolutely important to the TI Community. Why are you sitting on the couch - get to it!

Chief Justice John G. Roberts

Associate Justices:

Clarence Thomas, Jr., Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Elena Kagan. Sonia Sotomayor, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

/

20 November 2024

The Honorable _____ (full name)

Associate Justice, The United States Supreme Court

Supreme Court of the United States

1 First Street, NE

Washington, DC 20543

/

RE: Petition 24-91, Targeted Justice et al. v. Garland

Dear Justice _________ (surname):

I am writing to you as a member of Targeted Justice, Inc., Petitioner in case number 24-91.

I am a Non-Investigative Subject placed on one of the secret categories of the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), Handling Codes 3 and 4. I was placed on the TSDB without notice or due process, and without reasonable suspicion to meet terrorist criteria.

My placement on the TSDB turned me into a targeted individual and a victim of atrocious torture and psychological operations. Since the DOD Directive 5240.01 entered into effect on September 27, 2024, the directed energy weapons attacks I have sustained for many years, have significantly increased.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation used “secret criteria” to place me on the TSDB, falsely labeling me as a “suspected terrorist.” Most of us on the list are considered whistleblowers, political activists, or scientists that oppose the Deep State agenda. I have never been accused of any crime, yet I am continuously subjected to illegal surveillance, cruel and unusual punishment.

Please vacate the Fifth Circuit and reverse the judgment, giving Targeted Justice its day in court. Nothing about this lawsuit is fantastical. The facts set forth therein are atrocious yet documented, so they are not susceptible to any fanciful fabrication. Make defendants answer the complaint and allow justice to be served. Our microwave burns prove this is real.

https://www.targetedjustice.com/microwave-burns.html

The constitutional rights of hundreds of thousands of Americans have been obliterated. We depend on you.

Sincerely,

(include this diagram in color)

/

Tonight!

New Podcasts for Targeted Individuals in Japanese and Korean.

Hosted by Emanuel Pastreich

Wednesdays at 7pm EST, 6pm CST, 4pm PST

(Tokyo and Seoul is +14 hours ahead. Thursdays - 9am)

/

Topic: Justice for Targeted Individuals

Time: Nov 20, 2024 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/92617894586?pwd=raamz2Y2QMu0abq5FNzMLnQbU4kuLN.1

Meeting ID: 926 1789 4586

Passcode: 038837

---

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,92617894586#,,,,*038837# US (Houston)

+17193594580,,92617894586#,,,,*038837# US

---

Dial by location

• +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Meeting ID: 926 1789 4586

Passcode: 038837

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/acBUZNBXBx

/

What a load of B.S.! The FBI is behind the gangstalking…

/

/

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = =

We need International Volunteers:

Here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put VOLUNTEER in the subject line):

Full name, Email and phone number Skills & interests - such as accounting, graphic design, public relations, research, etc. Please give us details on how you can help, and what areas you would like to work on. / /

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

/

Blocked?

Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.

Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at

TargetedJustice.substack.com

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/

/

/

/