What is a “Sneak & Peek” Warrant?

A “sneak and peek” warrant (officially a delayed-notice search warrant, also called a covert entry or surreptitious entry warrant) is a search warrant that lets law enforcement enter and search a premises without immediately notifying the owner or occupant.

How it works

Under a traditional search warrant, officers generally must announce their presence (“knock and announce”), execute the search, and leave notice plus an inventory of anything seized. With a sneak-and-peek warrant, officers can:

Enter covertly (often while no one is home)

Search, photograph, copy documents, inspect computers, etc.

Leave without giving immediate notice

Notice is delayed for a court-approved period (normally up to 30 days after the search, with possible extensions)

Legal basis

These warrants were explicitly authorized by Section 213 of the USA PATRIOT Act (2001), which amended 18 U.S.C. § 3103a. A judge must approve the warrant and find “reasonable cause” that immediate notice would cause an adverse result, such as:

Endangering someone’s life or safety

Flight from prosecution

Destruction of evidence

Intimidation of witnesses

Seriously jeopardizing an investigation

The statute generally prohibits seizing tangible property unless the court finds a reasonable necessity for the seizure. In practice, the focus is often on observation and documentation rather than taking items.

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Update on Richard Lighthouse

Lighthouse reports that he is recovering after emergency surgery for a pulmonary embolism. He suspects that DEW attacks on his lower legs and ankles were responsible for the large blood clot, as the swelling was obvious leading up to the emergency. He never took a COVD clot shot.

He thanks all of the people that have written to Targeted Justice with their concerns and prayers.

Lighthouse also reports that the DEW attacks to his lower legs have resumed. He will be following up with appropriate doctors.

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Former C1A Agent finally sues over his Directed Energy attacks

He knows that the C1A is involved in Directed Energy attacks.

Why Jim Finally Decided To Sue The CIA

From there, Jim describes trying to actually do something about it the legitimate way: find legal representation and hold the agency accountable. He says no lawyer in Washington, DC wanted to take the case — until he finally found one who would. That's where "We started suing" comes in: the moment Jim and the agents who stood with him moved from asking questions internally to taking formal legal action, a thread that eventually fed into the creation of Feds for Freedom.

https://www.fedsforfreedom.org/

https://www.fedsforfreedom.org/

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