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Marcus C Martin's avatar
Marcus C Martin
12h

pretty obvious, this is delayed indefinitely "Notice is delayed for a court-approved period (normally up to 30 days after the search, with possible extensions)'

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Terry Adams's avatar
Terry Adams
4h

I used to host a Saturday night talk radio program here in Montgomery (Alabama) and was contacted via email by a television technician. He instructed me on how to get to the technician only menu on my smart TV. There it was - right there on the screen was the type of CAMERA installed in the set!!

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