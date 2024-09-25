Signal Analyzer with a wide range. 100kHz to 5.3GHz. About $135.

What is a Signal Analyzer?

A signal analyzer is an instrument that can be used to measure the frequencies and strength of signals that are broadcast from cell towers and satellites. This is not the same thing as a Signal Generator (RF Generator), that only sends out signals. The two devices will look very similar.

A Signal Generator can be used to confirm that a Signal Analyzer is operating correctly, by sending out a precise signal and then measuring it with the analyzer.

TJ has found that most of the frequencies used by the US Space Force are in the range of 450 MHz - 4000 MHz.

4000 MHz is also called 4 GHz. (4000 Megahertz = 4 Gigahertz)

Most of the frequencies that involve implants, tend to be in the range of 2350 - 2600 MHz (this includes WBAN), although we have seen examples of much lower frequencies, such as 14 MHz and 93 MHz.

You can use this tool to perform a scan of your body for implants, but there are certain precautions you must take to eliminate external influences.

Found on Aliexpress.com and other stores online. Shop around - the prices can vary greatly. Targeted Justice has no affiliation with these online businesses.

This is called a Log-Periodic antenna. It will let you see which direction the signals are coming from. The direction where the signal is stronger - is the direction it is coming from. About $4.

Watch the Videos & Learn

Watch these simple videos to understand how you can identify the cell tower signals that are being broadcast at you.

https://www.targetedjustice.com/short-videos.html

If the videos are missing - it means the government criminals have blocked them. Try your cell phone or a library computer. Or Try the Wayback Machine.

Cantenna

You can also make a "cantenna" at home that will boost the signal.

https://www.changpuak.ch/electronics/cantenna.php

These are the frequencies that you are looking for. Each person will get a slightly different signal, depending on how close the cell tower is, and other factors. Send your results to TJustice2@proton.me - put “Signal Analysis” in the subject line.

Find the cell towers that are around you:

https://www.antennasearch.com/

This article first appeared on 25 May 2022. See our prior newsletters.

