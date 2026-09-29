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Eric Eugene Burley
Sep 29

Or is it the Special Activities Center* I meant

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Eric Eugene Burley
Sep 29

So is the National Resources Division the Psychological Operations Group you talked about it is that the Special Activities Center (Political Action Group)? I'm trying to figure out exactly who's doing my V2K. I know you said that it's a highly advanced AI chatterbot rubbing from underneath Schriever Space Force Base but I think I have that plus humans. I think that USCYBERCOM is responsible also along with Leidos. Now if they are doing the V2K, I don't know but I also know that you say that 1st SOPS has Space Force Guardians and CIA officers. If the V2k stops when I think then that's AI. If it keeps going then I believe that's a human.

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