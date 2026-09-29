Havana Syndrome

*Thanks to Dr Ber

After years of gaslighting, @PsychToday publishes a blog about Havana Syndrome under the category of Traumatic Brain Injury.

Its author, Eric Haseltine PhD @neuroquest argues that pulsed microwave energy can injure the brain while staying within U.S. exposure limits.

https://www.psychologytoday.com/gb/blog/long-fuse-big-bang/202609/what-havana-syndrome-may-reveal-about-the-brain

https://www.psychologytoday.com/gb/blog/long-fuse-big-bang/202609/what-havana-syndrome-may-reveal-about-the-brain

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There are 2 Different C1A’s…

One CIA Headquarters is based in Langley, Virginia. Called “Langley” or “HQ”. In Denver, Colorado is another CIA Headquarters that most CIA employees will never see. It was announced in 2005.

How do you incentivize recruits to join the CIA, when the cost of living and housing fundamentals (and the GAO) limit what can be offered?

SOLUTION: Move domestic operations to Denver, underneath a new airport that is under construction. Offer to rent new homes in Aurora, Colorado to the new recruits - that they could never afford working for a private company. In other words, offer greatly reduced housing expenses as an incentive.

Executive Order 12333 prohibits the CIA from conducting any domestic operations. But they do it anyway.

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