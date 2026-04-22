Weaponization of 702
Weaponization of FISA 702
Alarming: The FBI ran nearly 3 million warrantless FISA 702 queries on Americans under Biden. 278,000 were illegal.
We must ensure this never happens again.
Reform FISA now.
Under Biden, the Deep State turned FISA Section 702 into a domestic surveillance weapon against Americans:
-Members of Congress
-Journalists
-19,000 political donors
-Americans on dating apps (yes, really—NSA agents treating it like Tinder)
It's past time to reform FISA.
Contact your Congressmen.
House of Representatives Directory with Staff
https://directory.house.gov/#!/
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Everyone is being tracked by Lockheed & Boeing GPS satellites
Trump told the Pentagon to start releasing UFO files. Eight days later, a retired Air Force general linked to UAP programs disappeared into the wilderness. His name is Neil McCasland. Nobody has found him.
The US Space Force, CIA, and NSA know exactly where McCasland is located.
But they won’t say…
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Armored Truck Robbery Yesterday in Philly
Armed with rifles, two suspects just pulled off a bold $1.8 million heist on a Brinks armored truck in Philadelphia. They escaped clean this morning.
The US Space Force and NSA know exactly who did it and where they are right now.
But they won’t tell the police…
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TRIGGER WARNING:
from JR Sweet on X dot com
For Survivors of the Central Intelligence Agency's Trauma Based Mind Control Program it is important to learn what your triggers are and to be aware of them.
Triggers can be a phone call with a certain number of rings, a hand shake or a hand signal, or it can be composed in spoken words.
The Phrase, “Going Over the Rainbow” is used in CIA Trauma Base Mind Control Programming as a trigger to signal the soon to be victim/Chosen One, that they are about to be traumatized and or tortured, molested, raped, etc. This phrase causes the individual to begin switching personalities before the trauma actually begins preparing the mind to accept what is to follow.
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Thank you. This is really, really, a threat. Who knows how many missing people, children (not limited), are being kept as hostages, eg, at a military underground facility, nowhere to be found...and their location is known. Wonder how many perpetrators are "secretly" protected while keeping us (TIs), under domestic surveillance. Good day.
I knew I was targeted by Mark S Hewitt CIA and Blackrock with MKUltra like I thought. Hewitts son was found with a bullet in his head. I need help because of what I know. I would never hurt myself or anyone else.