Weaponization of FISA 702

Alarming: The FBI ran nearly 3 million warrantless FISA 702 queries on Americans under Biden. 278,000 were illegal.



We must ensure this never happens again.

Reform FISA now.

Under Biden, the Deep State turned FISA Section 702 into a domestic surveillance weapon against Americans:



-Members of Congress

-Journalists

-19,000 political donors

-Americans on dating apps (yes, really—NSA agents treating it like Tinder)



It's past time to reform FISA.

Contact your Congressmen.

House of Representatives Directory with Staff

https://directory.house.gov/#!/

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Everyone is being tracked by Lockheed & Boeing GPS satellites

Trump told the Pentagon to start releasing UFO files. Eight days later, a retired Air Force general linked to UAP programs disappeared into the wilderness. His name is Neil McCasland. Nobody has found him.

The US Space Force, CIA, and NSA know exactly where McCasland is located.

But they won’t say…

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Armored Truck Robbery Yesterday in Philly

Armed with rifles, two suspects just pulled off a bold $1.8 million heist on a Brinks armored truck in Philadelphia. They escaped clean this morning.

The US Space Force and NSA know exactly who did it and where they are right now.

But they won’t tell the police…

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TRIGGER WARNING:

from JR Sweet on X dot com



For Survivors of the Central Intelligence Agency's Trauma Based Mind Control Program it is important to learn what your triggers are and to be aware of them.



Triggers can be a phone call with a certain number of rings, a hand shake or a hand signal, or it can be composed in spoken words.



The Phrase, “Going Over the Rainbow” is used in CIA Trauma Base Mind Control Programming as a trigger to signal the soon to be victim/Chosen One, that they are about to be traumatized and or tortured, molested, raped, etc. This phrase causes the individual to begin switching personalities before the trauma actually begins preparing the mind to accept what is to follow.

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