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Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Alexis Rodriguez's avatar
Alexis Rodriguez
11h

Thank you. This is really, really, a threat. Who knows how many missing people, children (not limited), are being kept as hostages, eg, at a military underground facility, nowhere to be found...and their location is known. Wonder how many perpetrators are "secretly" protected while keeping us (TIs), under domestic surveillance. Good day.

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MKUltra's avatar
MKUltra
7h

I knew I was targeted by Mark S Hewitt CIA and Blackrock with MKUltra like I thought. Hewitts son was found with a bullet in his head. I need help because of what I know. I would never hurt myself or anyone else.

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