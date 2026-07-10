Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Targeted Justice, Inc.
6m

Please write or call your Congressman & Senators:

U.S. House of Representatives (Official X Handles)

http://pressgallery.house.gov/member-data/members-official-x-handles-119th-congress

Last updated: March 27, 2026 (very current).

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U.S. Senate (Official X Handles)

https://www.ustravel.org/sites/default/files/2025-03/119_Congress_Senator_X_Handles.pdf

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House of Representative Directory with Staff:

https://directory.house.gov/#!/

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Sherry's avatar
Sherry
3h

I tried writing to Anna Paulina Luna and they only take people’s messages that are in their district. Anyone in her district? It only takes a minute. Call or write!

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