If you truly want help, then start helping others.

Join the Conference calls and Podcasts. There are calls every day.

Become a State or Country contact. Other TI’s will contact you.

TIevents.org

What did you do today to help shutdown the TI Program?

“God doesn’t require us to succeed, he only requires that you try.”

Mother Teresa

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

Mahatma Gandhi

“If you want happiness for a year, inherit a fortune. If you want happiness for a lifetime, help someone else.”

Confucius

“Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.”

Albert Einstein

“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”

Pablo Picasso

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is:

What are you doing for others?”

Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Never worry about numbers. Help one person at a time and always start with the person nearest you.”

Mother Teresa \

Feeling Anxiety? It might be the HAARP system.

The HAARP system is designed to disrupt ELF frequencies in the 1 - 200 Hz range.

This includes the frequencies where your brain predominantly operates, 1 - 40 Hz.

If you are feeling anxious or anxiety, without a cause - take a minute and pause. They can stimulate specific frequencies that are known to cause anxiety - it makes you more prone to arguments and fights. It’s another psyop program by the C1A criminals. (When can we DeFund these criminals?)

Tell yourself to relax, and lower your stress level. It does work. You just need to recognize it.

See the book by Nick Begich, “Angels Don’t Play this HARP”

