Women’s TI Support Group - Houston
Monthly TI Women’s Coffee Meeting - Siphon, 702 Alabama, Houston TX @10:00am CST. Join us every first Saturday of the month!
Welcome to WAEVS, a community dedicated to empowering women.
Connect, Share, Empower.
-—————————-
For additional information please feel free to contact Onyinye
Tel: 303.990.6959
E-mail: justicetexas@proton.me
Note: While it is not mandatory, Onyinye would appreciate it if you could call ahead to let her know if you will be attending.
Join Us!
/
“Mind Control and 5th Generation warfare”
Sarah Westall & Brighteon University
Trailer for the series:
https://mega.nz/files0V2TLiA#GaaofeMWUfIgXModrx1N8Ut7PF86xx3WR3QSaa33yKY
Please share with social media!
/
Dr Len Ber’s - Latest Episodes
https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd
/
Morgellon’s Conference Call w/GI Jane
- updated number for Wednesdays, 7:30pm Central time
Join the meeting using one of these easy options:
1) One Tap Mobile Dialing: +16053135600,,3174342
2) Have us call you: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/backup?dial_number=6053135600&access_code=3174342
3) Join online for Video and Screen Sharing:
https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane
Additional Options to connect:
Dial-in number (US): (605) 313-5600
Access code: 3174342
Find your local number: https://fccdl.in/i/gijane
Having trouble connecting?
Text 'Call Me' to (605) 313-5600 to receive a call back; then dial 3174342 to join the meeting. Standard Messaging rates may apply.
If you have questions, please let us know.
/
Targeted Justice is a free resource for TI’s
We have a massive library of research on TargetedJustice.com - it’s free!
Our newsletters explain TI issues in simple terms. Also free.
Join our conference calls where you can ask questions and get feedback. That's also free.
Our volunteers are working hard for you, everyday.
/
Targeted Action 2024 - Colorado Springs
Targeted Individuals will meet on Aug. 28-30, 2024 to demand an end to the highly illegal Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP) that tortures over 400k Americans & 6MM around the world. Ongoing CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY are perpetrated by the CIA & US Space Force from Colorado, USA to the world.
Updates: https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html
Sign Up: https://forms.office.com/r/HbUvnBKPfk
/
“Whenever I'm feeling down, I just remind myself - a trillion dollars of government propaganda, did not work on me.”
- TI Member
/
I hear that, we all do ! Some more than others! I understand this! We all need justice right freaking now! They have uped the torcher on me I must say! Sick ass bastards! Sorry for the language! The courts take way to long for all of this! Should be top priority! Omg I could go on and on! I must stop my self now!!! Pray pray pray!!! Good luck to you and everyone! God speed!
In the UK it is awful, I listened to a video from a TI Eliza Parr which was 6 years old, she described how she could not go to a shop to buy food, literally anywhere without extreme torture. Basically she was forced into isolation at home.
I and many other.TIs suffer in the same way. I am tortured if I go into a shop to buy food. I was tortured for just drinking some water. I am tortured for eating food ...list goes on, I am far from alone. Some Bs think it's ok to electronically rape me for eating a meal.
Sorry this is a rant, but it's awful, they seek suicide or incarceration!
I want to mention my poor TI friends in Canada, US, Italy and UK .we are all suffering in awful ways .
Lastly, a silly point, but just being able to enjoy the moment...just being able to sit quietly..no longer exists!
Surveillance by police, who thinks its cool, hilarious to gaslight, it's simply frustrating and humiliating..
I am so sorry for us all, stay strong..