Women’s TI Support Group - Houston

Monthly TI Women’s Coffee Meeting - Siphon, 702 Alabama, Houston TX @10:00am CST. Join us every first Saturday of the month!

For additional information please feel free to contact Onyinye

Tel: 303.990.6959

E-mail: justicetexas@proton.me

Note: While it is not mandatory, Onyinye would appreciate it if you could call ahead to let her know if you will be attending.

“Mind Control and 5 th Generation warfare”

Sarah Westall & Brighteon University

Trailer for the series:

https://mega.nz/files0V2TLiA#GaaofeMWUfIgXModrx1N8Ut7PF86xx3WR3QSaa33yKY

Dr Len Ber’s - Latest Episodes

https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd

Morgellon’s Conference Call w/GI Jane

- updated number for Wednesdays, 7:30pm Central time

Join the meeting using one of these easy options:

1) One Tap Mobile Dialing: +16053135600,,3174342

2) Have us call you: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/backup?dial_number=6053135600&access_code=3174342

3) Join online for Video and Screen Sharing:

https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane

Additional Options to connect:

Dial-in number (US): (605) 313-5600

Access code: 3174342

Find your local number: https://fccdl.in/i/gijane

Having trouble connecting?

Text 'Call Me' to (605) 313-5600 to receive a call back; then dial 3174342 to join the meeting. Standard Messaging rates may apply.

If you have questions, please let us know.

Targeted Justice is a free resource for TI’s

We have a massive library of research on TargetedJustice.com - it’s free!

Our newsletters explain TI issues in simple terms. Also free.

Join our conference calls where you can ask questions and get feedback. That's also free.

Our volunteers are working hard for you, everyday.

Targeted Action 2024 - Colorado Springs





Targeted Individuals will meet on Aug. 28-30, 2024 to demand an end to the highly illegal Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP) that tortures over 400k Americans & 6MM around the world. Ongoing CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY are perpetrated by the CIA & US Space Force from Colorado, USA to the world.



Updates: https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html



Sign Up: https://forms.office.com/r/HbUvnBKPfk

“Whenever I'm feeling down, I just remind myself - a trillion dollars of government propaganda, did not work on me.”

- TI Member

