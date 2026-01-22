Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
9h

In the top picture of the Reltrons being tested, after final assembly - what are the dimensions of the overhead waveguide? I estimate 2 inch by 4 inch.

WR-430 waveguide is 2.15 x 4.3 inch. Frequency range is 1.7 GHz to 2.6 GHz.

Did you notice this range includes 2.45 GHz - same frequency used for microwave ovens?

What causes nausea and vomiting - they are cooking your stomach like a microwave oven. It also causes the small blood vessels in your nose to burst. Coincidence?

Now we know what happened in Venezuela…

You’re welcome.

Reply
Share
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
10h

Microwave beam weapon likely used in Trump USA attack of Venezuela Maduro

Reports from Venezuela troops military police security forces report symptoms such as

Vertigo dizziness extreme pain disorientation inability to address defend attack or repel incoming military forces whereby

300 US military forces were able to attack kill disorient and or defeat

Thousands of Venezuelan military police and security forces

While sustaining zero USA casualties or losses

I'll take what is asymmetric warfare for $1000 Alex

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture