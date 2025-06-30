TJ is arranging a TI veterans support group.

If you are interested, please share your contact info.

TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Veteran” in the subject line.

/

Podcasts & Conference Calls

June 30th - July 6th 2025

Monday, June 30th

/

Victory Through V2K Conference Call

A focused support call for those experiencing Voice to Skull (V2K) targeting. This week, Targeted Justice volunteer Rose leads a special interview with Rev. Dr. Millicent Black in a powerful evening of connection.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST



Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall

/

Tuesday, July 1st

12 noon CDT, 1pm EDT, 10am PDT

Targeted Justice Latin America call (In Spanish)

En Español!

Mesa redonda comparando notas sobre las modalidades del programa de pesonas objetivo en latinoamérica:

Prof. Javier Dadan - Argentina

Periodista Mariana Vargas - Mejico

Valdemir Oloiveira, Brazil

Ana Toledo, Puerto Rico

\

GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

📅 Start Times:

8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST

🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/

✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

https://substack.com/@gogijustice

📞 Direct Dial-In (No Access Code Needed): (508) 924-3131

💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

/

Wednesday, July 2nd

THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo

4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

/

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

\

Friday July 4th

Praying For Freedom Call

Hosted by Minister Jerome and Esteemed Community Leaders

Join us every first Friday of the month for a heartfelt call to prayer. Led by Minister Jerome and respected voices in the community, this gathering offers strength, healing, and unity for all Targeted Individuals.

Conference Call Start Times:

12:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM CST / 10:00 AM MST / 9:00 AM PST

Ways to Join

Phone: (518) 425-1318

Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/ljrich3659

Meeting ID: ljrich3659

Moderator: Minister Jerome

/

Friday



Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

/

Saturday, July 5th



🚨 ONGOING! TARGETED SURVIVOR COUNTERINTELLIGENCE TRAINING – BIWEEKLY TELECONFERENCE WITH JAMIE RICE OF QUANTUM REALITY STUDIES

NEW START TIME: 1:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM CST / 11:00 AM MST / 10:00 AM PST

Join Jamie Rice of Quantum Reality Studies for a bi-weekly teleconference designed for Targeted Individuals. This ongoing series introduces the Poli-Si method to help kickstart your inner healing journey through a unique lens of counterintelligence training and personal empowerment.

Fortify Your Mind – Join The Fight!

Videos are available for past meetings on the Chosen Heroes YouTube channel.

Ways To Join

📞 Dial-in Number (US): (605) 313-5614

📟 Access Code: 6772502#

🌐 International Dial-in Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/chosenheroes

🖥️ Online Meeting ID: chosenheroes

💻 Join the Online Meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/chosenheroes

/

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.

X: @TargetedJustice

/

Sunday, July 6th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller -

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

/