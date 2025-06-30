TJ is arranging a TI veterans support group.
If you are interested, please share your contact info.
TJustice2@proton.me
Put “Veteran” in the subject line.
Podcasts & Conference Calls
June 30th - July 6th 2025
Monday, June 30th
Victory Through V2K Conference Call
A focused support call for those experiencing Voice to Skull (V2K) targeting. This week, Targeted Justice volunteer Rose leads a special interview with Rev. Dr. Millicent Black in a powerful evening of connection.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
Tuesday, July 1st
12 noon CDT, 1pm EDT, 10am PDT
Targeted Justice Latin America call (In Spanish)
En Español!
Mesa redonda comparando notas sobre las modalidades del programa de pesonas objetivo en latinoamérica:
Prof. Javier Dadan - Argentina
Periodista Mariana Vargas - Mejico
Valdemir Oloiveira, Brazil
Ana Toledo, Puerto Rico
GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)
⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!
📅 Start Times:
8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST
🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:
https://gogisjam.com/
✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:
https://substack.com/@gogijustice
📞 Direct Dial-In (No Access Code Needed): (508) 924-3131
💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210
🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, July 2nd
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Friday July 4th
Praying For Freedom Call
Hosted by Minister Jerome and Esteemed Community Leaders
Join us every first Friday of the month for a heartfelt call to prayer. Led by Minister Jerome and respected voices in the community, this gathering offers strength, healing, and unity for all Targeted Individuals.
Conference Call Start Times:
12:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM CST / 10:00 AM MST / 9:00 AM PST
Ways to Join
Phone: (518) 425-1318
Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/ljrich3659
Meeting ID: ljrich3659
Moderator: Minister Jerome
Friday
Im Auge des Sturms
(In the Eye of the Storm)
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
JOIN:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Saturday, July 5th
🚨 ONGOING! TARGETED SURVIVOR COUNTERINTELLIGENCE TRAINING – BIWEEKLY TELECONFERENCE WITH JAMIE RICE OF QUANTUM REALITY STUDIES
NEW START TIME: 1:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM CST / 11:00 AM MST / 10:00 AM PST
Join Jamie Rice of Quantum Reality Studies for a bi-weekly teleconference designed for Targeted Individuals. This ongoing series introduces the Poli-Si method to help kickstart your inner healing journey through a unique lens of counterintelligence training and personal empowerment.
Fortify Your Mind – Join The Fight!
Videos are available for past meetings on the Chosen Heroes YouTube channel.
Ways To Join
📞 Dial-in Number (US): (605) 313-5614
📟 Access Code: 6772502#
🌐 International Dial-in Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/chosenheroes
🖥️ Online Meeting ID: chosenheroes
💻 Join the Online Meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/chosenheroes
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.
X: @TargetedJustice
Sunday, July 6th
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller -
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
Is the reason for so many Veterans being hit is it because of what they know or where or how they served or just what???
But yeah it's disgusting the honest ones get hit and the bad ones don't. Or don't in any meaningful way. It Says in scripture to justify the wicked and to attack or denounce the righteous is an abomination to God. That's what they're doing to all of us. downing the righteous while justifying the wicked. They are an abomination.
Bravo TJ! May Gods blessing be upon all those participating.