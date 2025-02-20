Veterans Call - tonight

Targeted Justice Weekly Space

8pm Central, 9pm Eastern, 6pm Pacific

https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1OwxWXlkldMKQ

Special Guest - Jeffrey Prather

Major Prather is a retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent, targeted by the Deep State and turned Whistle Blower. He has served with Special Forces, Chief of Global Operations for the Defense Intelligence Agency, Special Agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Fast and Furious whistleblower. He is an Author, Speaker, Martial Arts Master, Television and film actor, Firearms instructor, and a Chaplain. He has appeared on Fox News, the Drudge Report, and the Laura Ingram show. Jeffrey has appeared weekly for over a decade on local TV and radio. You can find his website at JeffreyPrather.com and prior shows at https://rumble.com/c/ThePratherPoint

Kash Patel confirmed as FBI Director

Good news for Targeted Individuals!

Kash Patel Quotes

“[T]he FBI has become so thoroughly compromised that it will remain a threat to the people unless drastic measures are taken.” [The Economic Times]

2. “We’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections. We’re going to come after you, whether it’s criminally or civilly. We’ll figure that out. But yeah, we’re putting you all on notice.” [Steve Bannon show.]

3. “The biggest problem the FBI has had, has come out of its intel shops. I’d break that component out of it. I’d shut down the FBI Hoover building on day one and reopen it the next day as a museum of the deep state.” [The Shawn Ryan show]

4. “I’d take the 7,000 employees that work in that building and send them across America to chase down criminals. Go be cops. You’re cops. Go be cops.” [The Shawn Ryan show]

Government gangsters “spread disinformation, spurn fairness, or even violate their oaths of office for political and personal gain, all at the expense of equal justice and American national security. Within the government, they operate at the highest levels of almost every agency, from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to the intelligence community to the Department of Defense (DoD). In many ways, this bureaucratic wing of the Deep State is the most dangerous.” [Kash Patel book] “These documents, particularly those linked to Epstein and Diddy, could shed light on matters the American people deserve to understand,” “…It’s time to clear the air and reveal who’s been involved in covering up the truth.”

