Another TI has recorded his V2K.

Targeted Individual GeckoPico.

We have seen this done before, but by using a loop, and better noise filtering the words becomes more apparent.

It’s a little rough, but he explains the phrases before he plays it in a loop. Yes - you can hear it.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-176880613

How to Record your V2K

Dr James Lin has a book that explains the V2K technology - available on Amazon. GeckoPico shows recordings that help to prove it is very real. He also provides instructions on how you can make your own recordings.

Privacy Oversight Board

https://www.pclob.gov

Privacy oversight board reviews the Watchlist.

https://documents.pclob.gov/prod/Documents/OversightReport/b2f9ecff-99fc-48f9-a559-b486391b0e0a/PCLOB%20Terrorist%20Watchlist%20Report%20Unclassified.pdf

