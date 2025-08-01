38 Levels of Security Clearance. The TI Program is Level 35, which is likely above the Security Clearance for AG Bondi or Kash Patel, or even President Trump. His clearance ends around Level 18. (Caution: The NSA has likely placed electronic tracking tags on image files.)

USAP’s

Unacknowledged Special Access Programs (USAP's) were apparently setup by criminal Vice President, Nelson in the 1970's. This is the method used for isolating people that have knowledge of these illegal SCIF programs. Even the President does not have a security clearance that gives him access. This was deliberate.

Some Congressmen and Senators may believe that their security clearance prevents them from discussing or disclosing USAP's. Wrong. All USAP's are Unconstitutional and illegal.

As Dr Steven Greer has repeatedly stated, "You cannot be prosecuted for exposing an illegal program." None of his 1000+ whistleblowers with a Top Secret clearance, have ever been prosecuted for disclosing information to Dr Greer and his team. None.

We need Senators and Congressmen to boldly expose and shut down this illegal architecture, and return us to the U.S. Constitution.

We need the National Security Act of 1947 re-written and made wholly Constitutional - no exceptions. We need the C1A abolished and defunded (Central Intelligence Act of 1949). They have proven themselves unwilling to comply with the law. Their focus was to be on stealing secrets, yet in practice, they use assassinations, kidnappings, human trafficking, blackmail, terrorism, drugs, weapons, MK-Ultra, Project Mockingbird, etc., to do their dirty work. All without real oversight.

#DeFundC1A and #AbolishC1A

Cup your Ears for 60 seconds and listen for the “popcorn.”

If you can hear the “pops” - you are likely a targeted individual. It is a backup tracking system for targeted individuals using cell towers.

