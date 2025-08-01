Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ling fei's avatar
Ling fei
9hEdited

Also let me chip in,

American deep state = CCP deep state

They are best of friends.

Their common denominator = META + GOOGLE AKA DEEP STATE.

President trump represents an unwelcome Ed shock to the order of the deep state and the freezing of sale of dual use computer chips from America to China wasn’t what the 2 friendly deep state envisioned as a future. Said computer chips supposed to fuel China’s rapid AI development using META’s LAMAR AI as foundation source code and be used in an array of weapons including directed RF weapons. ( can everyone now see how CCP owns 50% of Facebook servers)?

Russia is separate from America and China and is America’s truest enemy. Russian DEW (29155 gang） apparently is handheld and compact and CCP-American DEW is satellites and cell towers, very different concept altogether. Snowden after all did go to Russia and not China did he why? He knows something about CCP and America he hasn’t really spoke about yet. China is not as warm with Russia as they are with America. It’s all business for China when it comes to Russia as long as there is money to be made. But with America it’s much more intimate and you even have the Covid coming out of a joint American-China gain of function venture.

This is the basic framework for all TIs to consider when it comes to pointing fingers in their targeting. It’s Sino-American gangstalking. There is a famous stack on substack that talks about CCP being pivotal to American espionage within America using quantum nanobio tech. So I’m not the only one with one leg in the China puzzle.

TLDR

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A New Zealand Guinea Pig's avatar
A New Zealand Guinea Pig
10h

The parallels between what happened to me in Brisbane and the ‘MK Ultra’ programme are alarming. Only in my case they weaned me onto IV drugs (meth), intentionally and maliciously injected me with Syphilis and HIV. I was set up with drugs and jailed, then they used V2K and synthetic telepathy, poisoning me and I believe used a directed energy weapon whilst in social isolation to cause excruciating pain in my chest.

I’m a New Zealander a particular vulnerable group of people who are deported called 501’s. My hypothesis is that this group is part of a new age ‘MK Ultra’ programme.

This is internationally scandalous and the timing in the lead up to the Brisbane Olympics couldn’t be any better!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture