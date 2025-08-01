38 Levels of Security Clearance. The TI Program is Level 35, which is likely above the Security Clearance for AG Bondi or Kash Patel, or even President Trump. His clearance ends around Level 18. (Caution: The NSA has likely placed electronic tracking tags on image files.)
\
USAP’s
Unacknowledged Special Access Programs (USAP's) were apparently setup by criminal Vice President, Nelson in the 1970's. This is the method used for isolating people that have knowledge of these illegal SCIF programs. Even the President does not have a security clearance that gives him access. This was deliberate.
Some Congressmen and Senators may believe that their security clearance prevents them from discussing or disclosing USAP's. Wrong. All USAP's are Unconstitutional and illegal.
As Dr Steven Greer has repeatedly stated, "You cannot be prosecuted for exposing an illegal program." None of his 1000+ whistleblowers with a Top Secret clearance, have ever been prosecuted for disclosing information to Dr Greer and his team. None.
We need Senators and Congressmen to boldly expose and shut down this illegal architecture, and return us to the U.S. Constitution.
We need the National Security Act of 1947 re-written and made wholly Constitutional - no exceptions. We need the C1A abolished and defunded (Central Intelligence Act of 1949). They have proven themselves unwilling to comply with the law. Their focus was to be on stealing secrets, yet in practice, they use assassinations, kidnappings, human trafficking, blackmail, terrorism, drugs, weapons, MK-Ultra, Project Mockingbird, etc., to do their dirty work. All without real oversight.
#DeFundC1A and #AbolishC1A
\
Cup your Ears for 60 seconds and listen for the “popcorn.”
If you can hear the “pops” - you are likely a targeted individual. It is a backup tracking system for targeted individuals using cell towers.
/
/
We Need International Podcasters:
If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):
Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you)
We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this!
/
/
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
/
Blocked?
Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.
Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at
TargetedJustice.substack.com
/
Please consider a Donation
Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me
https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
or
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
by check:
Targeted Justice
P.O. Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
/
Gifts & Tshirts
https://targeted-justice.printify.me/products
https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/
/
1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.
Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.
#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI
/
/
/
/
Also let me chip in,
American deep state = CCP deep state
They are best of friends.
Their common denominator = META + GOOGLE AKA DEEP STATE.
President trump represents an unwelcome Ed shock to the order of the deep state and the freezing of sale of dual use computer chips from America to China wasn’t what the 2 friendly deep state envisioned as a future. Said computer chips supposed to fuel China’s rapid AI development using META’s LAMAR AI as foundation source code and be used in an array of weapons including directed RF weapons. ( can everyone now see how CCP owns 50% of Facebook servers)?
Russia is separate from America and China and is America’s truest enemy. Russian DEW (29155 gang） apparently is handheld and compact and CCP-American DEW is satellites and cell towers, very different concept altogether. Snowden after all did go to Russia and not China did he why? He knows something about CCP and America he hasn’t really spoke about yet. China is not as warm with Russia as they are with America. It’s all business for China when it comes to Russia as long as there is money to be made. But with America it’s much more intimate and you even have the Covid coming out of a joint American-China gain of function venture.
This is the basic framework for all TIs to consider when it comes to pointing fingers in their targeting. It’s Sino-American gangstalking. There is a famous stack on substack that talks about CCP being pivotal to American espionage within America using quantum nanobio tech. So I’m not the only one with one leg in the China puzzle.
TLDR
The parallels between what happened to me in Brisbane and the ‘MK Ultra’ programme are alarming. Only in my case they weaned me onto IV drugs (meth), intentionally and maliciously injected me with Syphilis and HIV. I was set up with drugs and jailed, then they used V2K and synthetic telepathy, poisoning me and I believe used a directed energy weapon whilst in social isolation to cause excruciating pain in my chest.
I’m a New Zealander a particular vulnerable group of people who are deported called 501’s. My hypothesis is that this group is part of a new age ‘MK Ultra’ programme.
This is internationally scandalous and the timing in the lead up to the Brisbane Olympics couldn’t be any better!