Private security firms have started operating their own Fusion Centers, also called Global Security Operations Centers (GSOCs). These same companies have large, multi year contracts with DHS, FBI, or DOJ.

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We can deduce that each one of these companies likely receives an update of the TSDB, everyday, from the FBI.

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This is a list of U.S.-based private security firms that hold federal prime contracts (or significant task orders under IDIQ vehicles) with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS, including its Federal Protective Service/FPS for federal building security), Department of Justice (DOJ, including U.S. Marshals Service court security), or FBI. Data comes from public sources like USAspending.gov and FPDS.

GardaWorld Federal Services LLC — Major DHS contracts for security guard and protective services (hundreds of millions in awards, including FPS-related). Also works with other agencies.

Paragon Systems Inc. — Extensive DOJ contracts for security guard services (e.g., large multi-year awards for federal facilities/courthouses); also FPS/DHS work. One of the larger players in federal protective services.

G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc. — Listed as a DHS prime contractor; provides security guard and protective services under federal vehicles.

Allied Universal (including legacy AlliedBarton/G4S elements in some contexts) — Holds multiple federal/government contracts for security professionals at DHS, DOJ, and other sites (over 45,000 government security personnel claimed across clients). Uses AI-enhanced platforms compliant with federal standards.

Constellis (includes Triple Canopy and other subsidiaries) — FPS/DHS protective services contracts; also DOJ-related and broader federal protective work.

Strategic Security Corp — Multiple DHS contracts for Level II armed security guard services (e.g., state/regional FPS support).

Metropolitan Security Services, Inc. — Repeated DOJ contracts (including U.S. Marshals Service) for security guard services at federal facilities.

Chenega Corporation subsidiaries (e.g., Chenega Global Protection, Naswik) — Alaska Native Corporation with DHS/FPS security guard and PSO contracts.

Additional firms with documented or claimed federal security work (smaller/regional or task-order based):

First Coast Security Solutions, Inc. (DHS)

Master Security Company LLC (DHS)

Starside Security & Investigation Inc. (DOJ)

Walden Security (DOJ/USMS court security)

Others like AEPS (American Eagle Protective Services), MaxSent, Kerberos, Ahtna, or 1st Veterans Security LLC (claim DHS/DoD capability).

For the most current or complete details on any firm, search USAspending.gov (by recipient name or NAICS 561612 + awarding agency) or SAM.gov.

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Private/Corporate Fusion Centers:

GardaWorld Federal Services LLC (GardaWorld) and claims to operate private/corporate “Fusion Center”.

These companies operate Global Security Operations Centers (GSOCs) or command centers for clients (e.g., Allied Universal offers “GSOC as a Service”; G4S, Strategic Security Corp, First Coast Security, and Walden Security have dedicated GSOC roles and facilities; Security Industry Specialists, Constellis provides fusion-cell staffing/support).

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The National Association of Security Companies (NASCO) is the nation’s largest contract security association.

NASCO National Headquarters

444 North Capitol Street, NW

Suite 607

Washington, DC 20001

202-347-3257

information@nasco.org

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