Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
20h

*Thanks to Grok for the research.

Reply
Share
Shannon's avatar
Shannon
21h

Wow! Glad you found this info. I’m sure it’s not easy to dig up.

Good grief, how many innocent middle aged single women are they accusing of being terrorists? They’ve self-created job security by inventing imaginary dangers which they know are pure phony-baloney.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture