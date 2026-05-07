US Private Security Firms with contracts under DHS, FBI, or DOJ
Not an exhaustive list…
Private security firms have started operating their own Fusion Centers, also called Global Security Operations Centers (GSOCs). These same companies have large, multi year contracts with DHS, FBI, or DOJ.
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We can deduce that each one of these companies likely receives an update of the TSDB, everyday, from the FBI.
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This is a list of U.S.-based private security firms that hold federal prime contracts (or significant task orders under IDIQ vehicles) with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS, including its Federal Protective Service/FPS for federal building security), Department of Justice (DOJ, including U.S. Marshals Service court security), or FBI. Data comes from public sources like USAspending.gov and FPDS.
GardaWorld Federal Services LLC — Major DHS contracts for security guard and protective services (hundreds of millions in awards, including FPS-related). Also works with other agencies.
Paragon Systems Inc. — Extensive DOJ contracts for security guard services (e.g., large multi-year awards for federal facilities/courthouses); also FPS/DHS work. One of the larger players in federal protective services.
G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc. — Listed as a DHS prime contractor; provides security guard and protective services under federal vehicles.
Allied Universal (including legacy AlliedBarton/G4S elements in some contexts) — Holds multiple federal/government contracts for security professionals at DHS, DOJ, and other sites (over 45,000 government security personnel claimed across clients). Uses AI-enhanced platforms compliant with federal standards.
Constellis (includes Triple Canopy and other subsidiaries) — FPS/DHS protective services contracts; also DOJ-related and broader federal protective work.
Strategic Security Corp — Multiple DHS contracts for Level II armed security guard services (e.g., state/regional FPS support).
Metropolitan Security Services, Inc. — Repeated DOJ contracts (including U.S. Marshals Service) for security guard services at federal facilities.
Chenega Corporation subsidiaries (e.g., Chenega Global Protection, Naswik) — Alaska Native Corporation with DHS/FPS security guard and PSO contracts.
Additional firms with documented or claimed federal security work (smaller/regional or task-order based):
First Coast Security Solutions, Inc. (DHS)
Master Security Company LLC (DHS)
Starside Security & Investigation Inc. (DOJ)
Walden Security (DOJ/USMS court security)
Others like AEPS (American Eagle Protective Services), MaxSent, Kerberos, Ahtna, or 1st Veterans Security LLC (claim DHS/DoD capability).
For the most current or complete details on any firm, search USAspending.gov (by recipient name or NAICS 561612 + awarding agency) or SAM.gov.
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Private/Corporate Fusion Centers:
GardaWorld Federal Services LLC (GardaWorld) and claims to operate private/corporate “Fusion Center”.
These companies operate Global Security Operations Centers (GSOCs) or command centers for clients (e.g., Allied Universal offers “GSOC as a Service”; G4S, Strategic Security Corp, First Coast Security, and Walden Security have dedicated GSOC roles and facilities; Security Industry Specialists, Constellis provides fusion-cell staffing/support).
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The National Association of Security Companies (NASCO) is the nation’s largest contract security association.
NASCO National Headquarters
444 North Capitol Street, NW
Suite 607
Washington, DC 20001
202-347-3257
information@nasco.org
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*Thanks to Grok for the research.
Wow! Glad you found this info. I’m sure it’s not easy to dig up.
Good grief, how many innocent middle aged single women are they accusing of being terrorists? They’ve self-created job security by inventing imaginary dangers which they know are pure phony-baloney.