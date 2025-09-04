Updates for Targeted Action 2025Targeted Justice, Inc.Sep 04, 2025152ShareUpdates for Targeted Action 2025Watch the video:https://rumble.com/v6yfkp8-the-gavel-ep.-16.html?Registration table will be near the Washington Monument on Friday and Saturday. Look for the yellow banner.https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025152Share
Super excited to be there tomorrow. Leaving from Baltimore I have a two seats available and also if I don’t fill them, I am able to pick up at BWI on my way so give me a shout at 443-991-9074. See you there, May God bless us.🌈
Oops, my name is ROGER CONNOLLY