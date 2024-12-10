Update on Supreme Court

Thank you, Gracias, Merci, Grazie, Danke,...

Today Targeted Justice learned that the Supreme Court refused to grant rehearing in the case.

It is hard to understand how the highest court of the land is indifferent to the atrocious human rights abuses happening in front of everyone’s eyes. This fight is not just one to reclaim our civil rights. Rather, it is about basic human rights.

Despite the roadblocks to freedom, Targeted Justice wants to wholeheartedly thank the devoted community that joined in prayer last Friday to invoke the Holy Spirit’s intercession in the Court’s deliberations.

It was a beautiful coming together of the targeted community in solidarity, love, and divine inspiration. Let us aim to maintain this unity that can move mountains.

We want to thank those that participated and made it possible:

Minister Jerome

Pastor Chief Daymond Jones

Pastor Millicent Black

Minister Rochelle

Sister Samia

Sister GoGi

Sister Michelle

Sister Sandrina

Sister Gerald

…And all of you that connected to the call.

Targeted Justice will continue to fight until the last weapon is shut down and the last V2K voice silenced.

/

Zero Percent

Just so you know…

Of the 26 other cases that asked the Supreme Court for rehearing on Friday - all of them were denied.

Of the 97 new court cases that asked for an initial hearing on Friday - all of them were denied.

/

Targeted Justice has three other court cases that are currently active. We will continue pursuing these.

/