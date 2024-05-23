Federal Building in Victoria, Texas

FBI & DOJ want to block our valid FOIA request

TJ’s second lawsuit involves a FOIA request that was ignored. We asked for the names of deceased people that were removed from the TSDB. Deceased people have no right to privacy. The Dept of Justice says they will ask the court for a protective order, to prohibit us from getting the information. It was requested under a valid Freedom of Information Request (FOIA).

Unfortunately, the Magistrate Judge that was assigned to our case, is a former Attorney and Manager at the Dept of Justice. As we currently have a lawsuit pending against the DOJ and FBI, in another court, this might be considered a conflict of interest. Judge Hampton previously worked at DOJ and one of her main clients was the FBI.

This lawsuit is specifically against the FBI, and the DOJ is providing the attorneys. Does this seem like a conflict to you?

Judge Hampton

United States Magistrate Judge Julie K. Hampton was appointed to the United States District Court, Southern District of Texas, effective January 6, 2020.

Professional Career:

United States Department of Justice, Assistant U.S. Attorney-in-Charge, Corpus Christi and Victoria, Texas 2016 – 2019

United States Department of Justice, Assistant U.S. Attorney, Corpus Christi, Texas 2007 – 2016

United States Department of Justice/Texas Attorney General’s Office, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney/Assistant Attorney General, Corpus Christi, Texas 2005 – 2007

Nueces County District Attorney’s Office, Assistant District Attorney, Corpus Christi, Texas 2001 – 2005

Federal Law - Disqualification of Judge

28 U.S. Code § 455 - Disqualification of justice, judge, or magistrate judge

(a) Any justice, judge, or magistrate judge of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.

(b) He shall also disqualify himself in the following circumstances:

(1) Where he has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party, or personal knowledge of disputed evidentiary facts concerning the proceeding;

(2) Where in private practice he served as lawyer in the matter in controversy, or a lawyer with whom he previously practiced law served during such association as a lawyer concerning the matter, or the judge or such lawyer has been a material witness concerning it;

(3) Where he has served in governmental employment and in such capacity participated as counsel, adviser or material witness concerning the proceeding or expressed an opinion concerning the merits of the particular case in controversy;

(5) He or his spouse, or a person within the third degree of relationship to either of them, or the spouse of such a person:

(i) Is a party to the proceeding, or an officer, director, or trustee of a party;

(ii) Is acting as a lawyer in the proceeding;

(iii) Is known by the judge to have an interest that could be substantially affected by the outcome of the proceeding;

(iv) Is to the judge’s knowledge likely to be a material witness in the proceeding.

We will let our readers decide if there is a conflict of interest for someone, after working at the DOJ for 14 years.

