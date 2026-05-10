Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ang Car's avatar
Ang Car
3h

Let’s see if they give 2 poop’s, enough to stop it. Ti’s are committing acts of violence against themselves and others today.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture