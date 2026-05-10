There remains no official notice on the Congressional committee calendar about the Task Force meeting on Wednesday, the 13th.

She has announced 8 am on X.com

All of Luna’s Task Force meetings have been held here:

HVC-210 (U.S. Capitol Visitor Center), Washington, D.C.

Please help us post on social media. Our main message is: MKUltra Never Ended.

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MK-ULTRA Never Ended

Congresswoman Anna Luna (R-FL) has announced plans for hearings on MK-ULTRA on 13 May.

The Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, a subpanel of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, will hold a hearing.

If you are in the area of Washington DC and can attend - we encourage you to go.

Smart tip - try to get there early, or you will not get a seat. Building opens at 8am.

Our main message is - MK-ULTRA never ended. 300,000 U.S. civilians are being tortured and attacked today.

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Please Contact

Congressmen on the Task Force

Here is the current official membership.

Please call and also use the contact form.

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Example:

Honorable Congressman,

I am calling about the upcoming hearings on MK-Ultra. This horrific CIA torture program never ended. It continues today as an Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP), code name ULTRA. General Derek O’Malley controls the funding for this program. Please help us shut it down.

Thank you.

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Chairwoman

Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL-13)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-5961

Official Website: luna.house.gov (use contact form)

Ranking Member

Jasmine Crockett (D-TX-30)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-8885

Official Website: crockett.house.gov (use contact form)

Republican Members

Nancy Mace (R-SC-01)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-3176

Official Website: mace.house.gov (use contact form)

Tim Burchett (R-TN-02)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-5435

Official Website: burchett.house.gov (use contact form)

Lauren Boebert (R-CO-04)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-4761

Official Website: boebert.house.gov (use contact form)

Eric Burlison (R-MO-07)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-6536

Official Website: burlison.house.gov (use contact form)

Eli Crane (R-AZ-02)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-3361

Official Website: crane.house.gov (use contact form)

Brandon Gill (R-TX-26)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-7772

Official Website: gill.house.gov (use contact form)

Democratic Members

Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-3711

Official Website: krishnamoorthi.house.gov (use contact form)

Summer Lee (D-PA-12)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-2135

Official Website: summerlee.house.gov (use contact form)

Dave Min (D-CA-47)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-5611

Official Website: min.house.gov (use contact form)

Stephen Lynch (D-MA-08)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-8273

Official Website: lynch.house.gov (use contact form)

Maxwell Frost (D-FL-10)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-2176

Official Website: frost.house.gov (use contact form) /

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Who runs the Program for the CIA?

General Derek O’Malley

(O’Malley is likely an undercover CIA Officer - that’s how the CIA controls it…)

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More on O’Malley:

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If you truly want to shut down the targeting program - contact these Congressmen.

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