\

Privacy & Civil Liberties Oversight Board

This find is important. (found in the 2025 report)

https://documents.pclob.gov/prod/Documents/OversightReport/b2f9ecff-99fc-48f9-a559-b486391b0e0a/PCLOB%20Terrorist%20Watchlist%20Report%20Unclassified.pdf

It in the footnote of the Executive Summary:



“The Terrorist Watchlist is currently known as the Terrorist Screening Dataset (TSDS). It was previously known as the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB). See FED. BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION, FBI PRIVACY THRESHOLD ANALYSIS (PTA): THREAT SCREENING SYSTEM (2022), at 2. Any reference to the Terrorist Watchlist, TSDB, or TSDS should be understood to mean the same thing. TSDS is a dataset contained within the Threat Screening System (TSS). TSS contains additional datasets of national security threat actors in response to National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 (NSPM-7). See National Security Presidential Memorandum – 7, Memorandum on Integration, Sharing, and Use of National Security Threat Actor Information To Protect Americans, DAILY COMP. PRES. DOC. 201700722 (Oct. 4, 2017), https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/DCPD-201700722/pdf/DCPD-201700722.pdf [hereinafter NSPM-7]. These additional categories of national security threat are not within the scope of the PCLOB’s project on the Terrorist Watchlist.”

We have a 2023 report that there are 2 million in the TSDB https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/diplomacy-and-international-relations/terrorism-screening-database-tsdb

In September 2007, the Justice Department’s Inspector General faulted the agency maintaining the list for keeping two different database versions. The Inspector General’s report said a study of 105 records showed that 38 percent had errors or inconsistencies that the TSDB’s auditing efforts had failed to detect.

And we have a 2025 report (above) showing 1.1 million in the TSDS.

About a million are missing…

\

\

\

\

\