Hello, I am a victim of mainland China and a national civil servant of the Emergency Management Department of Heilongjiang Province of China. At present, there are very serious brain control, electronic mental control and organized entanglement incidents in mainland China. Tens of thousands of victims are exposed on TikTok, Kuaishou, Xiaohongshu, Zhihu, Weibo, Baidu Tieba, bilibili and other major platforms in China. However, because the initiator is a government department, it is very likely to be the political security department of public security. Scientific research units such as the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and information technology companies are used to conduct scientific experiments with civilians and obtain state funds to strengthen social control.

Please help our victims in mainland China. Thank you. We have a lot of WeChat groups. There are a large number of victims every day. Brain-controlled weapons are rampant in China. State organs help to cover up the truth. Psychiatric hospitals help to slander the victim group. Many victims in 2023 have died. China's brain-controlled technology is more advanced than that of other countries in the world. It can cause cancer, myocardial infarction, cerebral haemorrhage, leukaemia and other diseases. It can kill people invisibly. Community cadres, security companies, and police participate in a large number of entanglement persecution and even poisoning. Psychological oppression, forcing shou hai zhe.

Moreover, when victims from mainland China go to North America, Central America, Australia, New Zealand, some countries in the European continent and even Northern Europe, they can't get rid of the invasion of brain-controlled technology. Organised entanglement is even more like a shadow. Many victims have committed suicide. Many government officials do not know the truth, thinking that we are mentally ill, or a small number of groups who know the truth will also help cover up, or avoid it. We call Tiantian should not respond, call it impossible, and life every day is better than death, and become abandoned children in society.

What can we deduce?

Australia and New Zealand are part of the 5-Eyes Intelligence Group.

If a Chinese TI travels to Australia, and they are still attacked - then we can deduce that the FBI’s TSDB is being shared with China. Was an illegal Science & Technology Treaty signed with China, to share the TSDB list? This seems likely…

Bug Bites?

*contains opinions of Targeted Justice

Are you getting bug bites on your body? This appears to be a growing problem for TI’s. We do not think this is microwave burns.

If they are bed bugs, you will need to treat the bed and sheets. Heat from the Dryer will often kill them.

If it has something to do with nanotech and graphene…

The solution is simple: Vitamin C and EDTA. Dr Ana Mihalcea has written extensively on nanotech for her substack.

Garlic and cilantro can also help to remove the nanotech. Rubbing alcohol helps with the skin symptoms.

This is not medical advice. See a Doctor.

Emergency Gall bladder surgery?

Many TI’s have reported cases of emergency gall bladder surgery. Any TI should consider a 2nd and 3rd opinion before medical procedures.

We have also heard cases of fake cancer diagnoses. Maybe get another opinion?

*This is not medical advice. See a Doctor.

