Update from TI in China:
(Cuba-Canada-China Brain Project)
Havana Syndrome
My symptoms are headache, memory loss, tinnitus. Please use google to search the Chinese word "脑控" for more information.
哈瓦那症候群对应症状出现在中国民间，中国官员没有哈瓦那症候群只有平民才有，脑控技术始于中共文革时期，路德社认为不光脑控中国人也脑控外国人，中共要采集人脑数据就攻击人类大脑获取病态脑数据
The symptoms of Havana Syndrome appear in the Chinese people. Chinese officials do not have Havana syndrome, only civilian civilization. Brain control technology began during the Cultural Revolution of the Chinese Communist Party. Lutheran Society believes that it not only controls Chinese people but also some foreigners. If the Chinese Communist Party wants to collect human brain data, it will attack the human brain to obtain pathological brain data.
TI Podcast starting for Australia/New Zealand
If you are a Targeted Individual and would like to be a guest interview - please contact:
TJustice2@proton.me
Give us some basic info - first name, phone number, country of residence, how long you have been a TI, DEW attacks, gangstalking, etc. Put “AUSI” in the subject line.
What is RICO?
The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act is a United States federal law that provides for extended criminal penalties and a civil cause of action for acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal organization.
Targeted Individuals may be able to use the RICO Act to recover significant damages against Fusion Centers, Infragard, Citizen Corps, and other law enforcement agencies.
Civil RICO remedies are available to ‘any person injured in his business or property by reason of a violation’ and shall recover threefold the damages he sustains and the cost of the suit, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.’”
https://rumble.com/v6s5fxl-the-gauss-meter-proof-positive-that-everyone-is-being-tracked.html?
Modified Gauss Meters
TargetSourceLLC is offering modified gauss meters. These meters are very sensitive to the GPS tracking signal from Lockheed and Boeing satellites. You can use these meters to document - everyone is being tracked.
TargetSourceLLC.com
silentknight.source@gmail.com
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels
Hi Richard
After using the Gauss meter and one does find something foreign, what is the proper way to document what the meter has detected? In other words, how can I describe on paper as documentation that this meter has detected something foreign? Thank you.
I saw a graph of countries who are buying DNA info on citizens. China is the biggest collector ..She has made it illegal to buy Chinese DNA . NSA is selling American DNA this is our data sold . Snowden and Assanges releases.they found they can store data in DNA the vibration at night is incoming or outgoing. Hard to believe but sounds plausible to me. Barbara Guillette