University Group demonstrates RNM
New Brain Device demonstrates Remote Neural Monitoring is possible.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/new-brain-device-is-first-to-read-out-inner-speech/
Although it uses a wire and an implant device, it demonstrates that your inner thoughts can be read and interpreted by a computer.
On the cutting edge of this field, neuroscientists have recently developed brain implants that can turn neural signals directly into whole words. These brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) largely require users to physically attempt to speak, however—and that can be a slow and tiring process. But now a new development in neural prosthetics changes that, allowing users to communicate by simply thinking what they want to say.
The new system relies on much of the same technology as the more common “attempted speech” devices. Both use sensors implanted in a part of the brain called the motor cortex, which sends motion commands to the vocal tract. The brain activation detected by these sensors is then fed into a machine-learning model to interpret which brain signals correspond to which sounds for an individual user. It then uses those data to predict which word the user is attempting to say.
No wires or implants needed. RNM is done completely remote so therefore everyone is a potential target.