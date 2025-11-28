The Year the CIA Confessed and Changed the Lives of MKUltra Trafficking Survivors

At seventy-six years old, I never thought I would see this in my lifetime. For me, and for thousands of other MKUltra program survivors, this is a life-changing event because after more than half a century of calling survivors of childhood abduction, torture, abuse and forced drugging insane, the CIA has confessed. They did it. They acknowledge that the MKUltra program and all its many derivatives was begun in 1953 by a small group of men that I will call throughout these newsletters “Twelve Evil Men.” These were CIA operatives uniquely placed in Nuremburg to acquire Nazi mind-control research from the death camps along with unlimited US government funding to develop what amounted to government sanctioned torture, murder and mind control with which to damage the minds of Americans for generations.

The Quiet Denouement

This should be the bombshell report of the century. Instead, on December 23, 2024, under the media cover of the Christmas holidays, the US National Security Archive quietly published an official collection of over 1,000 documents plus a 33-page summary entitled “Key Records on Infamous MKULTRA Program.”

They further elaborate that the “Agency Sought Drugs and Behavior Control Techniques to Use in “Special Interrogations” and Offensive Operations,” which is how a small group of operatives in the newly formed Central Intelligence Agency gained access to America’s minds through its children and inaugurated the largest national psyop in world history. The link to the documents, now housed at George Washington University, is included in the footnote below. I suggest that you open them and peruse this massive confession of a crime against the American people at your own pace. There will be master’s degrees and PhDs coming out of this and subsequent releases as young Americans break free from the national mind-control psyop which has enslaved their parents and grasp the significance of what has been done to our country and our people. Here is the link in the footnote. [i]

I know that some of the readers are not going to be familiar with MK Ultra and since I was one of the first ones sold into the program by my parents in 1955, I feel qualified to educate you with a series of newsletters, articles and my podcast interviews that are reaching audiences on every continent. It is a fascinating story involving Nazis, Magick, demons and unspeakable evil but it is a true story, and it touches the lives of all Americans. By the time you have read this series and hopefully my book SPARKY: Surviving Sex Magick[ii], you will be able to shed any aspect of mind control touching your lives in your homes, entertainment, churches, schools and become the clear-headed, free thinkers our nation requires to move forward.

