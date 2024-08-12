Tulsi Gabbard - Targeted Individual

Tulsi Gabbard Confirms "Quiet Skies" Nightmare

Placed on a terror watch list, the former Hawaii congresswoman and her husband were tailed by Air Marshals and bomb dogs. "Unconstitutional on every level," she says. "And I'm not the only one."

Gabbard was unaware that there were “two explosive detective K-9 teams, one transportation security specialist for the explosives, one plainclothes TSA supervisor, and three Federal Air Marshals on every flight she [boarded].”

https://www.theblaze.com/shows/blaze-news-tonight/journalist-confirms-tulsi-gabbard-and-husband-plus-thousands-of-americans-placed-on-terror-watch-list?

Gabbard appears to be placed in Category 2 (also called Handling Code 2).

97% of the names on the TSDB have “no known ties to terrorism” per the Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

National Security reasons?

For what the Federal Government calls national security reasons, an individual is enrolled in the program without their knowledge. Teams of Federal Air Marshals (FAMs) are assigned to individuals, following and tracking them from when they enter the airport and then on all their flights until they reach their destination. Enrolled individuals usually have a Quad S (SSSS) on the bottom right-hand corner of their boarding passes, but not always. They are often flagged for extra searches, frequently so lengthy that they miss their flights.

Gabbard’s enrollment in Quiet Skies is likely politically motivated. Air Marshals were first assigned to Gabbard on Jul. 23, the day after she criticized Kamala Harris, Biden, and the National Security State in an interview with Laura Ingraham. FAMs were mobilized on Jul. 24 and assigned to their first flight with her on Jul. 25.

It should be noted that Ms Gabbard was previously a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). However, her name no longer appears on the membership roster.

https://www.cfr.org/membership/roster

FBI Terrorist Screening Center

801 Follin Ln SE, Vienna, VA 22180, United States

If you are a Targeted Individual, anywhere in the world, all of your personal history is held on computers at the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center (TSC). They have information on all of your family members and friends, all of your previous addresses, phone numbers, - everything about your life.

The number for the FBI Terrorist Screening Center:

FBI TERRORIST SCREENING CENTER

866 872-9001

https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/news/stories/2007/august/tsc083107

https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/terrorism/tsc

