In 2021, FBI Director Chris Wray met with DIA Director, Lt. General Scott Berrier so he could obtain all of the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) records.

MARS

MARS stands for Machine-Assisted Analytic Rapid-Repository System. It is the DIA’s name for an all-source intelligence database. It is grossly illegal, because it is an extension of an existing database that is grossly illegal. It assumes that U.S. civilians and international civilians are now military targets. The system uses “Location-Based Object Services” meaning that it knows exactly where you are located 24/7. This is a violation of Federal Law, the U.S. Constitution, and the Geneva Conventions.

The Peraton Corporation is now leading an effort to violate your Constitutional rights, by filling the military database with your exact GPS coordinates, 24/7.

https://www.peraton.com/news/modernizing-the-militarys-database-podcast-episode-5

Interestingly, Peraton Corporation should sue Northrop for breaching the purchase contract and failing to disclose that the project is grossly illegal.

DIA Database

The Defense Intelligence Agency’s effort to develop a cloud-based database to take in all-source intelligence — analyze and make sense of the data— will come online in Spring 2024. The Machine-Assisted Analytic Rapid-Repository System (MARS) will become fully operational in 2025. Since this includes all-source intelligence, it includes the entire TSDB from the FBI, meaning that all Targeted Individuals are already in the MARS system.

https://breakingdefense.com/2023/11/getting-to-mars-defense-intelligence-agency-ai-assisted-database-to-begin-ops-in-spring/

The MARS database is replacing the MIDB database that is currently used at DIA. According to a recent DIA document, MARS will “create a military intelligence environment for the warfighter and analyst similar to the World Wide Web for consumers.” “MARS acts as a virtual model of the real world. It helps warfighters assess missions and make actionable decisions. It also enables us to share data with our foreign partners,”

DIA Leadership

You can write to the DIA:

https://www.dia.mil/About/Contact-Us/

Northrup Grumman

This effort was first developed under the $690MM TALOS contract awarded to Northrup Grumman in 2020. But they sold the division to Peraton, when they realized how grossly illegal their work was.

SEC Rule 10b-5

Targeted Justice has the opinion, that Northrup Grumman & Peraton are fully liable for this violation of Constitutional rights, by developing this system and helping to incorporate the TSDB records.

Under SEC Rule 10b-5, to the extent that the CEO’s of Northrup & Peraton fail to advise their shareholders of their liability and potential lawsuits, the CEO can be held personally responsible.

https://www.peraton.com/company/leadership

You can write to the executives at Peraton:

Peraton Corp

1875 Explorer Street

Reston, VA 20190

Targeted Justice does not advocate for violence and we never intend to threaten anyone.

UPDATE 11/8/2023

ONLINE message to DIA:



The DIA's use of the new M.A.R.S. system is a violation of Federal Law, the U.S. Constitution, and the Geneva Conventions. 97% of the names listed on the TSDB have “No known ties to terrorism," per the OIG. They are not legitimate military targets.

Each one of your leadership team swore an oath to the U.S. Constitution, and can be personally sued under the 1983 Civil Rights Act/Bivens, or brought before a military tribunal for High Treason.

Targeted Justice demands that you immediately CEASE & DESIST the use of names from the TSDB.

