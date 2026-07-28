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Sue's avatar
Sue
15m

The interview is good on the weaponry, but there was no mention of the organized stalking which is a huge part of the MK Ultra program.

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Todd thomas's avatar
Todd thomas
21m

I have done so much investigating and so have other people would love to share I have the upmost respect for you all

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