https://rumble.com/v6bv2my-targeted-justice-podcast-episode-1.html?

200 new Executive Orders

President Trump has issued more than 200 new Executive Orders.

Some of them may be helpful to the Targeted Individual community.

Attorney Ana Toledo and Richard Lighthouse take a look at some of them.

/

https://rumble.com/v6b691d-dr.-len-ber-on-how-to-prove-havana-syndrome.html?

Harald Brems interview with Dr Len Ber

Harald speaks with Dr. Len Ber, who was the first civilian in the world to be diagnosed with Havana Syndrome. He talks about the medical tests needed to prove Havana Syndrome. He also discusses the Targeted Justice lawsuit and why it was dismissed and the phenomenal growth of Targeted Justice since then.

/

IC Expert Panel. Anomalous Health Incidents.

Analysis of Potential Mechanisms. September 2022

https://media.salon.com/pdf/22-cv-674%20Final%20Response%20Package.pdf

Although some signs and symptoms of AHIs are common in known medical conditions, the combination of the four core characteristics is distinctly unusual, is unreported elsewhere in the medical literature, and so far has not been associated with a specific neurological abnormality.

(1) the acute onset of audio-vestibular sensory phenomena, including sound and/or pressure, sometimes in only one ear or on one side of the head;

(2) other nearly simultaneous signs and symptoms such as vertigo, loss of balance, and ear pain;

(3) a strong sense of locality or directionality; and

(4) the absence of known environmental or medical conditions that could explain the reported signs and symptoms.

/

Project Freedom

Do this today to help end your targeting:

TJ sent the House Committee on Intelligence a proposal for the enactment of legislation to end the Targeting Program. You can read the criteria we sent. We need every TI to send this to their Congressman and demand an end to the Weaponized TI program.

https://www.targetedjustice.com/project-freedom.html

/

Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, etc.

They will block it, if you just post the LINK.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = = =

We Need International Podcasters:

If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. Especially looking for India, UK, Canada, & Australia. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):

Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you) We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST or Conference Call. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this! For a Conference Call - just download the app to your phone on FreeConferenceCall.com For Podcasts, we recommend using OBS Software - it is free. Stream on youtube, rumble, etc.

https://obsproject.com/

Step-by-Step Tutorial for Podcasting

https://riverside.fm/blog/how-to-record-with-obs

/

VOLUNTEERS

We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?

Write to TJustice2@proton.me

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

/

Blocked?

Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.

Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at

TargetedJustice.substack.com

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI